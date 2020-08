Onions are used in almost every dish, but do you know that this pungent, yet versatile vegetable can aid weight loss, especially in burning that stubborn belly fat? Belly fat or excess visceral fat around the abdomen, can lead to metabolic disturbances and increased risk for cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Causes of belly fat include lack of exercise, poor diet, and stress. Also Read - Can intermittent fasting on the keto diet help you lose weight faster?

So, just counting the calorie intake is not sufficient to shed belly fat. You need a balanced diet, combined with exercise, sleep, and stress management to get rid of that stubborn fat. When it comes to diet, there are a number of foods that you must avoid and a number of other healthy foods that you should add. Some foods that we eat almost every day can work wonder for weight loss, only if we eat them in the right way. For example, onion is a common ingredient in most Indian dishes but not many people know about its weight loss benefits. Also, we are not eating them in the right way to get these benefits. Also Read - 5 best ketogenic foods to burn that stubborn belly fat

In this article, we will talk about the weight loss effects of onions and how to incorporate this powerful vegetable into your diet. Also Read - Best foods to add to your low-carb diet

Benefits of Onions For Weight Loss

Onions are extremely low in calories, but high in soluble viscous fiber, which makes it a powerful prebiotic food. One cup (160 grams) of chopped onion contains –

64 calories

15 grams of carbohydrate

16 grams of fat

7 grams of fiber

76 grams of protein

78 grams of sugar

12% of the daily requirement of vitamin C, vitamin B-6 and manganese

Onions also contain small amounts of calcium, iron, folate, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium and the antioxidants quercetin and sulfur.

The soluble fiber found in onions can keep you feel full for longer and reduce extra calorie intake, thus aiding weight loss. A flavonoid called quercetin found in onion is known to help prevent fat accumulation and improve metabolism.

Other health benefits of eating onions

Onions are also a good source of prebiotics inulin and fructooligosaccharides, which are necessary for optimal gut health. They can increase the number of friendly bacteria in your gut and improve immune function. Quercetin and sulfur compounds in onions may help control blood sugar and benefit people with diabetes or prediabetes.

Thanks to high vitamin C content, onions may improve production of collagen, which provides structure to skin and hair. Together with Vitamin A and, it can help get rid of pigmentation and protects your skin from harmful UV rays.

Adding onion to your diet can result in better bone health as it contains a good amount of calcium, which is essential for maintaining strong bones.

Onions contain over 25 different varieties of flavonoid antioxidants, which can inhibit the formation of free radical compounds that can contributes to diseases like cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

Best ways to use onions for weight loss

Frying onion can destroy its nutrients and reduce its benefits. Here are three effective ways to use onions for weight loss:

Drink onion juice: This is the best way to reap all its health benefits. Remove the skin of the onion, slice it and boil it in water for 4 minutes. Then blend it well and drink the juice.

Onion Soup: Soups are loaded with nutrition and work amazing when it comes to weight loss. Here’s how to prepare onion soup –

Add olive oil to a soup pot.

Then add grated ginger and garlic and saute for 2 minutes.

Next add chopped onions and cut veggies (tomato and cabbage). Stir and cook for 30 seconds.

Now, add vegetable or chicken stock.

Add black pepper and salt and cook for 10-15 minutes.

For garnishing, use a handful of cilantro.

Raw Onion: If you can eat raw, it’s even better as you get the best of the nutrients present in onions. Take slices of raw onion into a bowl, squeeze lime juice on them and sprinkle a little pink Himalayan salt. Eat this as a side for lunch or dinner. Or you can add onion slices in your salad.