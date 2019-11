It’s not easy to drink warm water, especially if the temperature outside is almost 40 degrees Celsius. People reach home, open a chilled bottle of water, and instantly lower their body temperature. While it might seem like a great solution at that time, studies show that drinking warm water is better. Warm water is defined as water between 48.89 degree Celsius and 60.00 degree Celsius. Most doctors recommend drinking 8 glasses of water per day, but what is not discussed is that warm water offers specific benefits that cannot be derived from cold water. According to ancient Indian culture, you must drink warm water early in the morning, right after waking up. This helps in opening up the body to the various benefits of warm water. Here are some of the health benefits of drinking warm water.

Helps with weight loss

According to a study at the National Institute of Health (NIH), USA, drinking warm water can increase the metabolism rate by 40 per cent. According to the study, this happens because the body adjusts to the warm temperature of the water by bringing down the internal temperature, which further activates your metabolism. It also increases the feeling of fullness and also helps in better absorption of nutrients and removal of waste. Start your day with hot water and lemon, this will kick start your metabolism and break down your adipose tissue (body fat). It also helps in balancing out the acidity level in the body.

Relieves nasal congestion

Have a stuffy nose? Try drinking hot water. Nasal congestion refers to the build-up of mucous membranes in the sinuses. Mostly caused by colds and nasal allergies, drinking hot water help loosen clogged sinuses and even relieve a sinus headache. Simply holding warm water near the nose can also help. Similarly, drinking hot water can even soothe sore throat. Hot water is more effective in treating sinus blockage because mucus travel faster in high temperature.

Reduces the risk of constipation

Drinking warm water helps to break down food faster than drinking cold water. This reduces the risk of constipation, as it helps the small intestine to break down the food. Apart from this, it can also widen the blood vessels and stimulate blood flow towards the intestine, causing them to contract, which helps the old waste to pass through the system.

Improves hair health

Drinking warm water energises the nerve endings in your hair roots, which makes hair soft and shiny. Daily consumption of hot water can engage your hair root regularly, which could also support hair growth. Hydrated scalp is very important in maintaining hair growth, and in fighting off dandruff.