Weight loss in summer: 6 Homemade drinks you can consume at night before bed to boost metabolism and burn fat

Struggling with weight loss? Sip smart at night! These 6 bedtime drinks can boost metabolism, burn fat while you sleep, and support faster weight management naturally.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 2, 2026 5:44 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Archana Batra

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Weight Management Tips: Many people around the world are dealing with obesity; some want to lose weight to help the condition, the others want to get in shape. The weight loss journey can cost a lot of money and effort, from gym bills to other activities that cost an arm and a leg, but the benefits of these drinks are provided below. These drinks can help you break the monotony of weight gain.

6 Drinks To Consume Before Bed At Night For Fast Weight Loss

If you have been looking to lose weight, then look no further, as these are the magical drinks to help the process of weight loss.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is one of the best drinks that you can prefer before nightfall for weight loss, as it is known for its calming effects. Chamomile tea can really work to help you improve sleep quality, which is crucial for weight management. It also may show effects of things that have the properties that help regulate blood sugar and potentially aid in weight loss.

According to Dr Archana Batra, Dietitian and Nutritionist, Gurgaon - "Chamomile tea can be a soothing bedtime drink. Its natural compounds may help calm the mind, support better sleep quality, aid digestion, and help reduce late-night cravings when included as part of a balanced routine."

Warm Milk

Get yourself a glass full of calcium that not only helps your bones but has always been known as a classic bedtime beverage. Warm milk is known to provide a source of tryptophan, which is an amino acid that can be converted into melatonin, and this helps in promoting sleep. It is also known to contain protein, which may help with muscle repair and satiety.

Soy Protein Shake

One of the rarest and yet the best when it comes to weight loss drinks is soy protein shake, as it is a good source of protein. Soy protein shakes are known to help stimulate muscle protein while you are in a sleeping position. This can potentially work to aid in fat burning and can also promote satiety, which can further help to reduce nighttime cravings.

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Cinnamon Tea

Another well-known drink for summers is the Cinnamon tea, which is known for its potential to boost your metabolism and can even further aid in fat burning. Drinking cinnamon tea before bed is known to help accelerate your metabolism and potentially aid in weight loss.

"Cinnamon tea can be a smart evening drink choice. It may help support digestion, promote steadier blood sugar levels, and curb late-night cravings, which can be helpful for overall weight management when consumed in moderation, says Dr. Archana Batra.

Kefir

One of the least known drinks and yet the easiest to make, is Kefir, which can be an ultimate solution for weight loss. This fermented milk drink is known to be extremely rich in probiotics and protein, which can further work to aid digestion and even promote satiety in the body. It may also help in regulating blood sugar levels and even support a healthy gut, both of which can contribute to weight loss.

Grape Juice

You really cannot afford to miss the grape juice when you are looking for a complete weight loss package, as it is known to help burn fat. Even a small glass of grape juice before bed may help you improve sleep quality and can potentially work to aid in fat burning. Grapes contain resveratrol, which has been linked to various health benefits that even include weight management.

Weight loss just got easy with these wonderful drinks that are known to help the body lose those extra kilos and make it more healthy fit and lively. Moreover, it can even help heal the other aspects of the body to do better and be able to perform better.

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