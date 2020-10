If you are wondering what you should do to satisfy those cravings, here are some healthy alternatives you can choose.

Craving the doughy goodness of waffles? Having a dessert craving? You're not alone. From late-night cravings to in-between snacking, we are all guilty of eating unhealthy foods when the cravings strike. Most of us often get the urge to eat something delicious but unhealthy, especially when on a diet. Food cravings can be tricky to deal with. Wouldn't it be great if you could find some healthy alternatives every time these cravings strike? Well, that's what this article is all about. Here are some tasty and healthy alternatives for times when unhealthy cravings strike.

Fresh fruit

What to do when sugar cravings strike? Take those juicy, fresh and crunchy fruits out of the fridge and on to your plate. Fruits are extremely nutritious and will definitely satisfy your sugar cravings. In fact, eating fruits can alleviate the risk of heart diseases and promote better health. It is helpful for those trying to shed the extra kilos.

Hot drink

Want to eat a dessert? Drink hot coffee, tea or espresso after a meal to avoid the temptation. Coffee is a good option as it increases the amount of peptide YY, which has an appetite-suppressing effect that will help you reduce your calorie intake.

Greek yogurt

As much as we all love ice-cream, it should be avoided if you are trying to lose weight. It is high in calories and contains a lot of sugar. You should have some delicious Greek yogurt instead. It is rich in probiotics, which are made up of good bacteria and keeps your body healthy. It is also low in sugar content.

Popcorn

Popcorn is a great snack to satisfy your salt craving, especially if you love to binge on chips. Air-popped popcorn is lower in calories and a healthy alternative to high-sodium, unhealthy snacks.

Banana chips

We all love French fries, thinking that a few pieces of potato chips cannot do much harm. But just remind you, they are unhealthy as they are fried and high in unhealthy fats and salt. You can have banana chips instead. These chips are fat-free, but you should eat them in moderation.

Red wine

You go out with your colleagues, but you are on a diet and don’t know what to do. Well, in that case, instead of indulging in high-calorie drinks or high alcohol content drink, have a glass of red wine. Not only will it satisfy your craving but provide several benefits. They contain antioxidants that help reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Miso soup

Whenever you crave something salty, choose miso soup. This Japanese soup is made by fermented soybeans with salt, grains and koji, which is a type of fungus. It tastes delicious and is loaded with fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals. A study even found that Japanese women who regularly ate miso soup were at a lower risk of developing breast cancer.

Yes, food cravings are difficult to deal with. However, you can satisfy these cravings by replacing unhealthy snacks with healthy snacks. Try planning and eliminate junk food from your diet.