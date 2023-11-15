Weight Loss: Do You Know About The Three-Bite Rule?

Can one eat whatever they want to without ever having to worry about weight gain? The answer is yes. (Photo: Freepik)

"It will make you feel you've indulged and satisfied your craving by tasting the flavour, but not feeling guilty about totally busting your weight loss goals," said a nutritionist.

Most of us wish we could eat whatever we wanted to without gaining any weight. For some, it is wishful thinking. They struggle to lose weight and at the same time, find it punishing to stay away from their favourite foods. But, is there a way to strike a balance? Can one eat whatever they wanted to without ever having to worry about weight gain? The answer is yes, and it lies in portion control and moderation.

On Instagram, nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor explained something called a three-bite rule. As the name suggests, it entails eating your favourite foods, but taking only three bites of them. "The three-bite rule might be the secret to help you eat whatever you want during the holidays without really sabotaging your weight loss goals," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhakti Arora Kapoor (@gethealthyhigh)

According to the expert, the three bites signify three different things:

1. In the first bite, you introduce yourself to the flavours of the food.

2. In the second bite, you really savour and enjoy the dish. It is important to eat your food mindfully.

3. In the third bite, you say goodbye to your food.

"The whole point of doing this is that you end up feeling like you ate a large portion. It gives you the satisfaction of really enjoying your food without derailing your progress," said the nutritionist, adding that this way you can eat whatever you are serving for dinner, whatever it is on your plate: pizza, ice cream, cupcakes, or cheese toast.

"It will make you feel that you've indulged and satisfied your craving by tasting the flavour, but not feeling guilty about totally busting your weight loss goals."

Would you like to try this?