Weight Loss Diet: You Can Eat Almonds And Lose Weight Too

Almonds Can Help Lose Weight, Improve Cardiometabolic Health

Should you include nuts in your weight loss diet? If you think eating almonds will make you gain weight, here's the truth.

A high-protein diet is recommended for weight loss. This is because protein reduces your hunger and makes you feel full, which helps you lose weight. Nuts are a good source of protein, but they often get a bad rap when it comes to weight loss because they are high in fats as well. Are you not eating almonds for fear of gaining weight? Don't worry! They are healthy fats. Yes, you can include almonds in your weight loss diet.

You can eat almonds and still lose weight, say researchers from the University of South Australia.

In a large study, the researchers found that including almonds in an energy restricted diet not only helped participants to lose weight, but also improved their cardiometabolic health.

Nuts are healthy snacks for weight loss

According to UniSA researcher Dr Sharayah Carter, nuts are healthy snacks as they are high in protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. About the high fat content of nuts, the expert says they are unsaturated fats or healthy fats which can improve your blood cholesterol levels, ease inflammation, and keep your heart healthy.

In addition, eating nuts makes you feel fuller for longer, which is beneficial when you're trying to lose weight.

Other health benefits you get from eating nuts

Almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, pine nuts, pistachios, or walnuts: Add more nuts to your diet. When you eat nuts regularly, your body gets these health benefits:

Nuts are a great source of antioxidants, such as polyphenols, which help neutralize free radicals that may cause cell damage and increase disease risk.

Nuts are also known to help lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and thereby reduce your risk for heart attack.

Eating nuts can help lower blood sugar, blood pressure, and other health markers in people with type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

Research suggests that nuts may help reduce inflammation and promote healthy aging.

