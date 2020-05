All dairy products are not good for your health, you need to choose the right one that suits your body's requirement.

Weight watchers usually stay away from dairy products as it is widely believed that milk and milk products can make you gain weight. It is the fats in dairy products that are scaring away people who are on a weigh lose journey. But some studies say you have to eat fat to beat fat. While too much of certain saturated fats is bad for your health and waistline, a diet rich in good unsaturated fats can help both – say health experts. Also Read - Weight loss: Add cucumber to your diet to shed your extra kilos

So, completely eliminating dairy products from the diet is not a good idea. Besides saturated fat, milk also contains a good amount of calcium and protein. While calcium keeps our bones and teeth strong, protein helps to repair damaged tissue and muscles. Also Read - Weight loss tips: Eat a high-protein breakfast and you’ll start to see the results soon

Unfortunately, many people believe that myth that dairy sabotages weight loss, but science has proven it to be wrong. Researchers have found that people who have calcium deficiencies hold a greater fat mass and experience less control of their appetite. Dairy sources of calcium — like yogurt, low- or non-fat cheese, and milk — are also found to be effective in accelerating fat loss. Also Read - Watch this 1-minute video to make delicious whole wheat veg momos during quarantine

One study from the University of Tennessee showed that eating three servings of dairy daily significantly reduced body fat in obese people. A little restriction of calories while continuing with the same dairy servings, further accelerated fat and weight loss.

Another study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed that dairy products do not lead to inflammation in the body, which is linked to weight gain. It only occurs to people who are lactose intolerant.

Best dairy products for weight loss

It is not the dairy itself that leads to weight gain, but overindulging or consuming unhealthy dairy products. As all dairy products are not good for your health, you need to choose the right one that suits your body’s requirement plus practice mindful eating.

So, instead of ditching dairy products completely, make some healthy swaps as per your fitness goal. Here are the 3 best dairy products you can have while on your weight loss journey:

Yoghurt

Go for plain yoghurt instead of flavoured ones. Plain or regular yoghurt is low in fat and is good for your gut health. It can offer your body a hearty dose of protein and a good dosage of belly-friendly probiotics. Probiotics aid digestion, help improve immune system, and make you feel less bloated. So, Replace unhealthy snacks with a bowl of plain yoghurt with some berries or nuts.

Cottage cheese

This dairy product is rich in protein, which helps to fuel muscle growth as well keep you full for a longer period of time and prevent unnecessary snacking. 100 grams of cottage cheese contains 11 grams of protein. Cottage cheese is low in calories but it’s usually pretty high in salt. So be mindful of that.

Skimmed milk

Since skimmed milk is free from dietary fat and calorie, it is the best milk to drink to lose weight. Skim milk is a good low-calorie source of protein. While protein makes up only 22% of the calories in whole milk, it makes up 39% of the calories in skim milk. So, switching from whole milk to skimmed milk can help reduce saturated fat and calories in your diet. Drink a glass of skimmed milk post-workout to energise yourself and help repair the damaged tissues. But do not add sugar to it as it can do more harm than good.