Rice is the staple food for people in the southern and northeastern parts of India. But it has got a bad rapport among weight watchers and health freaks, due to its high carb and calorie content. Since white rice has had both the bran and germ removed, it is stripped off its vital nutrients, like fiber, minerals and antioxidants. Therefore, white rice varieties contain more carbs and calories and fewer nutrients. [60 grams of rice contains 80 calories, 1 gram protein, 0.1 gram fat and 18 grams carbs]. Some studies have linked a high intake of refined carbs to obesity and chronic disease. So, should you exclude rice from your weight loss diet? Not necessarily, say experts. Also Read - High-calcium diet can help prevent weight gain: Best foods to get this nutrient

If rice is an indelible part of your daily meals, you may still include it on your weight loss diet, as long as you exercise portion control and maintain a balanced diet and workout regimen. Also Read - This is the best time to eat eggs for weight loss

How to safely eat rice while on a weight loss diet

If you want to lose weight, you need to eat fewer calories than you are able to burn on a daily basis. This is the reason why most weight-loss diets restrict excess calorie consumption. Many weight watchers also stay away from rice, as it loaded with carbohydrates and calories. But you don’t need to eliminate it from your diet altogether. Rice is an easily digestible, gluten-free grain that is low in fat and contains a number of B vitamins. So, instead of banning it completely from the diet, you just have to be a little careful while consuming rice on a weight loss diet. Here’s how you can safely include rice to your weight loss diet plan. Also Read - Intermittent fasting is not for everyone: Should you choose this eating plan?

Control Portion Sizes

Eat rice in smaller portions when you have your meals to restrict the number of calories you eat. If you are having rice in a meal, do not include other food items that have carbohydrates.

Eat rice with lots of vegetables

White rice is full of starch that’s broken down rapidly in the body. This can cause a surge of energy followed by a blood sugar crash, which makes you feel hungry sooner. Therefore, nutritionists recommend pairing your helping of rice with plenty of fibre-rich vegetables, which is good for your digestion and will keep you full for a longer time.

How you cook it matters too

If you’re on a weight loss journey, avoid frying your rice or cooking it in cream as these methods of cooking can end up adding more calories to your favorite rice. Simply boil the rice and serve hot.

Choose brown rice over white rice

Brown rice contains both the bran and germ and therefore, it’s nutritious and generally higher in fiber, vitamins and minerals than white rice. Eating whole grains like brown rice has been shown to help reduce the risk of weight gain. The fiber, nutrients, and plant compounds found in brown rice increase feelings of fullness and help you eat fewer calories.

Skip eating rice at night

As the rice gets digested easily, your body will not get any nutrition for the next few hours when you’re asleep. Since your body was in a starvation mode in the night, there will be hunger pangs when you wake up. High-fibre foods are a good option for dinner. Have two chapattis instead so that you get the required dose of fibre and nutrition. You can eat salad and soup at night and skip both rice and chapatti altogether.