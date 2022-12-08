Weight Loss Breakfast Tips: 5 Amazing Foods To Eat In The Morning

In this article, we will tell you the 5 foods that come with the property of enhancing the weight loss journey of the body.

Are you on your weight loss journey and prefer to eat foods that can help you keep your body healthy and fit, both? Then this article is for you. We all know how important a proper morning routine is when it comes to healthy living. What you add to your breakfast bowl/plate is how you help your body get the right amount of fuel that it requires in order to function better throughout the day. In this article, we will tell you the 5 foods that come with the property of enhancing the weight loss journey of the body.

5 Foods To Eat In The Morning

Start your morning with some amazing foods that will not only help your body to stay fit and healthy but also keep the metabolism rate high, which can enhance the weight loss journey that you are following.

Oatmeal

Made with fibre-rich superfood oats, this breakfast option is the best for kickstarting your day on a healthy note. Plain oatmeal is made with overnight-soaked rolled oats, a choice of milk, fruits, and a natural taste enhancer (honey, butter, etc). A bowl of oatmeal in the morning can also give your body complex carbohydrates that can instantly provide fuel to the body. Also, the punch of fiber in the morning meal can help decrease the risk of heart disease.

Quinoa

Another great addition to your morning breakfast can be quinoa. The superfood falls under the grains category and helps in keeping the body full for a longer time, thus keeping weight loss in check.

Chia Seeds

Packed with soluble fiber, chia seeds are great for weight loss. The seeds form a gel in the stomach. This gel slows digestion and promotes satiety, which can effectively help in reducing calorie consumption.

Walnuts

Nuts are always great for health, especially walnuts. These nuts are rich in heart-healthy omega-3s and are loaded with anti-inflammatory polyphenols. You can also add some flaxseeds too!

All-Nut Butter

Be it peanut, or almond butter, a touch of nut butter in your breakfast bowl can do the magic. Add a spoonful of nut butter to your smoothies, bread toast, or oatmeal bowl.

Apart from the above-mentioned foods that you can add to your breakfast table, here are some herbs, spices, and teas that you can add to your morning breakfast recipes to help your body get extra ingredients to shedding kilos faster:

Cinnamon Turmeric Ginger Black pepper Green tea Green coffee Coconut oil

(Disclaimer: Above-mentioned items are only suggestions. Make sure to consult a dietician before making any dietary changes to your daily routine.)