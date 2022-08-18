Weight Loss Breakfast: 3 Healthy Indian Recipes You Can Make In 10 Minutes

Are you a morning person? One who loves to start the day really early. You must know what it feels like when hunger attacks you when you wake up. However, whether you are a morning person or not, hunger is the first thing that your body deals with when you leave your bed. A good and healthy breakfast is the answer to your tummy's morning demand. But, there are a few mantras that you need to follow when planning your breakfast. Quick, easy, fewer ingredients and of course healthy. A healthy breakfast not only helps your tummy feel better but also provides the right fuel which your body needs to perform throughout the day. A good and well-nutrient added breakfast also helps in kickstarting the body's metabolism rate, which in other ways promotes weight loss. Check out our favourite healthy weight loss breakfast recipes below:

Overnight Oats

One of the best and easiest breakfast options that you can opt for is overnight oats. This breakfast recipe is full of lots of goodness for your health, such as fibre, proteins, vitamins, good fat, carbohydrate and iron. Oats are also great for gut health. They contain essential microbes which promote the growth of good gut bacteria. Oats are also good for people who are suffering from high cholesterol levels, heart diseases, and diabetes.

Recipe

To make overnight oats, all you need to do is take a bowl, add a cup of rolled oats, a spoon full of chia seeds, some honey or stevia, and a choice of milk. You can probably go with almond milk or skimmed milk. Now mix all the ingredients well, and keep it in an airtight container or a jar in the fridge overnight. Next morning, transfer the oats to a bowl and add fruits of your choice, and a spoon full of almond or nut butter (source of good fat). Also, you can sprinkle some cinnamon powder on top of it to give it that kick.

Voila, your easy and healthy breakfast is ready. A bowl of oats in the morning can make you feel fuller and help you burn fats at the same time. What are you waiting for? Get all the ingredients and make this super healthy breakfast a part of your diet if you are trying to lose weight.

Smoothie Bowl

Now, this one is another easy breakfast recipe that you must try, if you are on your weight loss journey. A smoothie bowl is full of essential nutrients that can help your body perform better throughout the day. The fruits that are used in the recipe are loaded with vitamins, minerals and iron. This bowl is something which can be crafted the way you want it. Like, if you are a mango person, then make yourself a mango smoothie bowl. Superfoods such as turmeric, cinnamon, walnuts, etc can also be incorporated in small amounts as they are power packed with nutrients which prevent various health conditions. Check out the recipe below.

Recipe

For this breakfast recipe, you need to take a blended jar and add ripped bananas, fresh berries, fruits of your choice, some almond or nut milk (you can also use yoghurt), some nut butter for extra good fat and protein, a spoon of chia seeds and some dates or honey of sweetness. Now, blend all the ingredients well, until you see a smooth texture. Take out the mixed fruit smoothie in a bowl and top it up with shredded coconut, choice of fruits (cut in cubes), granola, and seed mix. You can also drizzle some nut butter on top of the smoothie to make it taste better.

Voila, your super easy and nutritious smoothie bowl is ready. This breakfast will not only help you stay full for a longer time but will also provide your body with the right amount of fuel that it requires to run the day.

Oats Pancakes

Since we are talking about Indian breakfast recipes, how can we ignore pancakes? Although it is not completely an Indian recipe, we will make it one today. A quick and easy healthy option that you can try in the morning to get rid of the cravings, is to make yourself some pancakes, which are healthy. How do make them healthy? Swap the regular flour that you use in making pancakes with oats flour (you can also use almond flour and make yourself some almond pancakes).

Take a blending jar and add a nicely ripped banana, some oats (preferably rolled oats), choice of your milk, and vanilla essence, and blend all the ingredients well. Now, take out the blended mixture and add some dark chocolate chip (optional) and make small pancakes using this batter. You can top up your pancakes with fruits of your choice and drizzle some honey as well.

Voila, your breakfast is ready. You can make a cup of your choice of tea and serve these pancakes.

