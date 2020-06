Thanks to so many essential nutrients present in them, peanuts can offer protection against a range of diseases nd can aid weight loss. @Shutterstock

There is a myth that weight loss is all about boiled and diet food. This is not at all true. Weight loss meals can be high on calories and healthy carbs too. All you need to do is to pick the right kind of foods to include in your diet. There are so many food options that are nutritious and can help to maintain your calorie count of the day. If you are looking to add some snacks in your diet, then peanuts should be your pick. Yes, they are extremely rich in protein, fat, fibre and other healthy nutrients. Also, peanuts are a versatile food. You can add in your desserts, cakes, confectionery and have it as snacks.

How peanuts help in weight loss?

According to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition, taking food rich in protein can help you burn more calorie. Peanuts are not only high in protein, but also has high fibre content, which can make you feel fuller for a longer period of time and prevent overeating. You can even have these nuts between your meals to reduce binge eating on unhealthy and junk food. They also help in easy bowel movement due to the fibre content.

But some people have raised questions on how a food high in calories and fat can help in reducing weight. Several studies suggest that having peanuts in a controlled amount is good for losing weight and managing it. How? Well, it is true that peanuts contain a high amount of calories, but you may not be able to absorb them all. As per experts, your teeth

cannot break peanuts into small pieces which is necessary for digestion. Therefore, your body absorbs fewer calories and the leftover is excreted through waste.

Other health benefits of peanuts

Apart from weight loss, peanuts also contain some healthy fats, which are good for your heart health. Take a look at some of the health benefits of peanuts:

Improve heart health

Peanuts contain more healthful monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats than saturated fats. This makes peanuts a heart-heathy food. A 2014 study published in Nutrition Journal found that eating 46 g of peanuts or peanut butter each day improved heart health for people with diabetes. So, don’t forget to include peanuts in your diet.

Manage blood sugar levels

Peanuts are excellent for diabetics or people with a risk of diabetes. They have a low glycemic index (GI), which means they do not cause big spikes in blood sugar levels. Foods with a GI of 55 or lower are known as low-GI foods, and those with 70 as high-GI foods. And, peanuts have a GI score of 23, which makes it a low-GI food.

Improve functioning of your nervous system

Peanuts contain copper, a mineral that is considered as an essential micronutrient for your body. Copper is necessary for several important

physiological processes. It forms a crucial part of enzymes that keeps a check on the energy production and neural activity in your brain. In the nervous system, copper is also needed for neurons to create the myelin sheath that protects their axons and increases the speed of neural transmission.