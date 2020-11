It is essential to choose healthy toppings for your oatmeal. Here are 7 topping ideas to rev up your morning.

It is always a good idea to start your day with oatmeal bathed in milk and your favourite toppings. It is comforting and healthy. Oatmeal is, without a doubt, one of the healthiest breakfast options for someone trying to lose weight. It is high in fibre, which makes you feel full and lose weight. Did you know a small bowl of oatmeal is also loaded with protein, complex carbohydrates, iron, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin B6 and magnesium?

Regardless of how you cook it, this whole-grain cereal can help you shed the extra kilos. But that doesn't mean that it can do you no harm. From adding too much sugar to not choosing the right toppings, there are many ways your favourite breakfast may sabotage your weight loss plans. So, here are some healthy toppings for your oatmeal you can choose from.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are one of the most popular superfoods these days. It is packed with vitamins and several other nutrients. It is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which eases inflammation. So, top your oatmeal with a teaspoon of chia seeds to satisfy your hunger without gaining an extra kilo.

Raspberries

High in fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, raspberries are low in calories. Not only is it healthy, but tasty addition to your oatmeal. Double the fibre content in your meal by adding half a cup of raspberries in it.

Peanut butter

Before you get ideas, let us tell you that peanut butter is healthy. It is a nutritious diet staple and a good source of protein. It is also rich in heart-healthy fats. However, you must eat it in moderation. Peanut butter as an addition to your oats can do wonders and add to your weight loss plans.

Banana

To add more flavour, pair your peanut butter topping with a few slices of bananas. Don’t add too many slices as they are high in carbohydrates, sugar and calories. However, they are rich in fibre and potassium. It will add a natural sweetness to your morning oats.

Eggs

If your oatmeal breakfast is unable to hold you over until lunch, you might want to add something more filling to it. Try topping it with some eggs. Eggs are a good source of nutrients, including vitamin D, which aids bone health and boosts immunity. It also contains choline, which helps with metabolism and improves liver function.

Almonds

Nuts are touted as one of the healthiest foods out there, and almonds are no different. Give your oatmeal a crunchy twist by adding sliced almonds. Add about 2 tablespoons of sliced almonds to avail all its benefits. Almonds are packed with vitamin E, magnesium and potassium. It helps lowers LDL “bad” cholesterol and is also good for your bones.

Avocado

Packed with fibre, avocados promote weight loss and improve metabolism. It reduces appetite, alleviate blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels. So, why not add the goodness of this superfood to your healthy bowl of morning oats. Add about one-third of avocado to oatmeal.