Weekend Binging: This Three-Ingredient Recipe Is A Quick Fix For Your Sweet Cravings

This weekend, engage in the delectable taste of apples, nuts and chocolates. (Photo: Freepik)

For people with a sweet tooth, there are several healthier alternatives to unhealthy, processed sugar-based food items.

With the weekend here, there is always a possibility to cheat just a little on your diet. Weekend binging is common in many houses. Usually, people crave for sweet dishes around this time of the year, when the weather feels festive and jolly. But, the problem with sweets is that excessive consumption can be detrimental to the overall health of a person, and any kind of progress that they have made in their weight-loss and fitness journey may become futile.

But should that stop you from gratifying your taste buds? Absolutely not. For people with a sweet tooth, there are several healthier alternatives to unhealthy, processed sugar-based food items. One such delectable dessert item was prepared by Pilates expert and celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. She took to Instagram to share the recipe with her followers. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Celebrity Fitness Instructor (@yasminkarachiwala)

Calling her recipe a "delightful simplicity", the expert wrote that the chocolate-covered apple doughnut preparation only requires three ingredients: apple, melted chocolate, mixed seeds and nuts. You may also use granola. Karachiwala called it "the perfect quick fix for your sweet cravings" and the "perfect anytime snack".

Method

Peel the apple and slice it to make rings, as demonstrated in the video. Remove the centre to make a hole, just like a doughnut or a bagel. Melt dark chocolate and coat the silicon doughnut liners with it. Place the apple slices and top them with more chocolate. Finish it by sprinkling some seeds and nuts for crunch.

The goodness of apple and mixed seeds and nuts are enough to give you a boost of nutrition, and you would not have to feel guilty about this indulgence either.

Would you like to try it?