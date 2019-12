Drinking water after alcohol is one of the best ways to keep a hangover at bay.© Shutterstock

The festive season is here, and it is time to party. Today is Christmas and you may have already planned the menu for the day. Your favourite alcohol must be at the top of the list. But are you prepared for the after-effects of overeating and excessive drinking – the headache and the stomach-ache that may hit you the next morning?

Everybody’s alcohol taking limit is different. Alcohol is detoxified in the liver by a substance called alcohol dehydrogenase. But the liver has a limit. Beyond its limit, liver metabolises this alcohol into substances called chloral hydrate and acetaldehyde, which are acidic and toxic. The combination of these substances can damage the lining of the gut, depletes Vitamin C levels and dehydrates the body, which can lead to passing out and a hangover. Usually it takes 8 to 24 hours for hangover to disappear, you may not want to remain sick that long.

Want to enjoy the celebrations without having to pay the price the next day? The key to avoiding hangover effect in your body is preparation – which starts much before you grab the glass.

Natural ways to prevent and cure the festive hangover

To avoid the unpleasant effects of drinking, you need to pay attention to what nutrients you take before drinking, during the evening, at night and the next morning.

Prevention measures

Stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking plenty of water, herbal teas and diluted juices.

Avoid drinking on an empty stomach. Having food in your stomach will help slow down the rate at which you absorb alcohol and protects your gut lining from irritation.

A traditional remedy is to take a spoonful of olive oil before drinking. Eating fatty food is said to have the same effect. This is to grease the intestines so that alcohol takes longer to absorb.

Researchers also say consuming a combination of ginger, tangerine pith, and brown sugar before drinking decreases nausea and vomiting.

Steps to be taken when you begin drinking

It is also important to stay hydrated while you’re drinking. You can do so by diluting wine with water or drink water in between every alcoholic drink.

Don’t mix your drinks, instead choose one and maintain it throughout the night.

Consuming sugar while drinking is also recommended. Studies have shown that fructose can increase alcohol metabolism and reduce the risk of a hangover.

Before you sleep

Taking some vitamins and minerals before bed may help detoxify your body.

Morning tips

If the above measures didn’t work. In the morning, eat foods that are easy to digest, like toast and cereal. Salmon, eggs and avocado on toast may be a good meal to start your day with. Bananas, oranges, nuts and tomato juice will also help relieve the pain.

You also need to drink lots of water and include electrolyte-rich fluids— like sports drinks, coconut water, or bouillon soup. This can help restore the lost salt and potassium.

Don’t drink coffee as it will further dehydrate the body.

Painkillers are not good for your liver and gut. But if you can’t do without it, stick to paracetamol or aspirin.