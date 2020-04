Many of you may be spending more time in front of a TV screen during this lockdown. It is a great way to keep yourself informed and entertained, but too much screen time can have a negative effect on your health. Eating while watching TV is even more harmful for your health. Experts say multitasking—like eating while watching television or working— can prompt you to eat more. This is because, your mind is distracted, and you fail to realise how much and what you are eating. You may also not know if you are full or not as you are engrossed in watching TV when having meals.

Experts say after you start eating, it takes about 20 minutes for the brain to send out “I’m full” or “I’m not hungry anymore” signals that turn off appetite. If you aren’t paying attention to what’s going into your mouth, you are likely to take in more calories than you need in 20 minutes. Also, you are more likely to eat again sooner. All these can add to weight gain. Here are other reasons why you shouldn’t sit in front of the TV screen with your plate:

You might end up binging on junk food

Another common reason why you should not eat while watch TV is that you might end up binging on unhealthy or funk food. Most packaged foods are loaded with calories, but they turn out to be the common snacks during a movie or a cricket match besides the carbonated beverages. Moreover, most of the TV commercials promote fast foods and packaged foods, which in turn make you munch on unhealthy foods. Studies have also revealed that people who watch too much TV binge on junk food.

It may put you at risk of obesity

Several studies have shown that dining or eating while watching TV can increase the risk of obesity, especially in kids. Sitting in front of the TV for long hours can slow down your metabolic rate or your body’s ability to burn calories. This may lead to accumulation of fats in your waist region, increasing your risk of obesity. So, eat your meals first and then watch TV.

Make you feel hungry sooner

When you eat while watching TV, your mind remains focussed on the TV programme. As a result, it blocks the feeling of satisfaction and so, even though you might have eaten a lot, you end you feeling unsatiated. This will make you feel hungry sooner and eat more. Studies have also found that watching TV during lunch hours increases the temptation for an afternoon snack.

How to break the habit of eating while watching TV

Declare the TV room as ‘no food’ zone or switch it off during meals and snacks. When you have your meals, there should be no distractions other than your dining companions. If the urge to eat comes on while watching a TV show, find an alternative activity to do. For example, instead of eating, have a glass of water (add fruit or herbs for added nutrition), or a mug of herbal tea or get down on the floor for some strength training or stretching. Ladies, you can paint your fingernails/toenails to keep your hands busy. Give your kids some drawing papers and colour pencils or keep them engaged in other productive activities.