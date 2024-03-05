Watch Out: These Food Habits Can Cause Your Blood Sugar To Spike!

Your overall health depends on your eating habits. This is why it is important to eat balanced meals that are rich in many nutrients. But, people often make the grave-yet-avoidable mistake of skipping meals and then later consuming too much of sugary foods, which cause their blood sugar levels to suddenly spike. This, in turn, leads to a crash as well, making one feel less energetic and more lethargic during the course of the day. In the long run, it can have a dangerous impact on health. According to nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor, it is important for one to understand how different foods and factors affect their blood sugar levels.

The expert took to Instagram to explain in a post that there are five main factors that impact your blood sugar levels. Read on to find out all about them.

Liquid Versus Solid Food

The state of matter of the food you are eating is important. For instance, fruit juices get digested faster and hence raise the blood sugar levels, as compared to eating a whole fruit. When you consume liquids like sugary drinks, there is always the risk of blood sugar spike due to rapid absorption. Instead, the nutritionist suggested opting for proper fruits.

Portion Size

Portion size is also important. Avoid eating big portions of food rich in carbohydrates. The expert said that even healthy foods can cause spikes if eaten in large quantities. It is wise to practise portion control to keep blood sugar levels in check.

Meal Composition Is Key

As mentioned earlier, it is important to include all kinds of nutrients in your meals. Eating carbs alone can cause your blood sugar level to rise, but if you combine it with protein and veggies, you give your body a healthy dose of nutrients. The expert said that balancing carbs, fats, and proteins in your meal can slow down sugar absorption. One must aim for a colourful plate filled with veggies, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Processing

It should be noted that highly-processed foods tend to have a faster impact on blood sugar levels, as compared with whole, minimally-processed options. So, opt for whole grains over refined grains for sustained energy.

Added Sugar

Last, but not the least: added sugar in food. Consuming such foods can be detrimental to health. Added sugars are secretly present sauces, dressings, and snacks, warned the nutritionist, adding that they can send your blood sugar level soaring. Check labels and opt for natural sweetness whenever possible.