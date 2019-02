Iron is a mineral which carries out several important functions. It helps carry oxygen throughout your body and make those red blood cells. It also plays a role in your muscles and brain function, and to support your immune system. If your iron levels are low, you will end up feeling sick more often. A deficiency can occur if your intake is too low to replace the amount you tend to lose every day. Iron deficiency may lead to anaemia and fatigue. Menstruating women who don’t eat iron-rich foods are at particularly high risk of deficiency. According to Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India, the daily recommended dose of iron for women is 12-14 milligrams and when it comes to men, it is 14-16 milligrams. But, you don’t have to worry anymore as we brief you about the foods which are a potential source of iron. So, what are you waiting for? Include them in your diet right away by getting your daily dose of iron.

1: You can opt for mushrooms

“Mushrooms are loaded with iron which can help you meet your daily requirement of it,” says Ghag. Furthermore, the anti-inflammatory properties of mushrooms also help fight many health ailments and they also contain phytonutrients which can enhance your heart health.

2: You can opt for potatoes

Along with being rich in iron, potatoes are also low in sodium. They are also abundant in vitamin C and can fight inflammation and improve your immunity. “So, just consult your expert who will help you eat it in the right amount,” advises Ghag.

3: You can opt for green leafy vegetables

You must be knowing that green vegetable like spinach can help you battle the bulge, aids digestion, enhances eye health and regulates blood pressure. But, are you aware of the fact that it is also rich in iron and can help you stay fit and fine. Yes, you have heard us here! Along with iron, it also contains vitamins A, C, and K – which boost your bone health as well. Thus, these iron-rich vegetables play a role in transporting oxygen to your blood.

4: You can opt for mulberries

Mulberries are jam-packed with iron and fibre, which is a nutrient responsible for promoting digestive health and keep colorectal cancer away. Moreover, it can also help you manage your blood sugar levels and is helpful for the people suffering from diabetes.

5: You can opt for fish

You will be surprised to know that sardines contain a good amount of iron. Not only this, but they are also packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which lower inflammation and help you stay in top shape. It can also boost your vision health and improve your skin and hair.

6: You can opt for dried fruits

“Raisins, apricots, prunes, and pistachios are abundant in iron,” highlights Ghag. Apart from being rich in iron, they also contain fibre, which can help you ease your digestion process and cut down those excess kilos. Also, you will be able to fight heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, due to the antioxidants present in them.

7: You can opt for eggs

Eggs are one of the potential sources of iron and can help you meet your daily iron needs. Those nutritious eggs can help you increase good cholesterol levels and are also beneficial for your ticker. They are also abundant in lutein and zeaxanthin, which are antioxidants that are helpful for your eyes.

8: You can opt for tofu

Tofu can help tackle conditions like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Furthermore, it is also rich in iron. The soy isoflavones in tofu are can reduce your bad cholesterol and it can also help you increase your bone mineral density.