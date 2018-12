Health shots are mini doses of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals in a concentrated liquid form. “These small nutrient-dense shots made using few spices, veggies and fruits increase your immunity, helps prevent diseases and maintains overall health,” says Hetal Chheda-Holistic Nutritionist, Your Health – Nutrition Clinic. She tells you the benefits of it.

Know why you should opt for these shots

Just mix various combinations like ginger and cinnamon powder, lime and jeera seeds powder which definitely helps combat minor issues like cold, cough and acidity naturally. According to Ayurveda, neem is a ‘cure of all sickness’ and can increase your immunity. It can keep diseases and infections away for the entire year.

How often you can take these shots

Some shots can be taken once daily like lime and ginger. It is a good idea to mix, add and delete other food items according to the season. For instance; during the monsoon months, amla and fresh turmeric should be added to that ginger shot. Since, vitamin C in amla has anti-inflammatory properties whereas turmeric has a compound called curcumin which has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antiviral effects. It is also a very strong antioxidant. A dash of black pepper can be added along with turmeric. Aloe vera shots can also be taken once daily as its rich source of antioxidants and vitamins that help reduce the appearance of acne and skin inflammation. It is also very necessary to make lifestyle changes like exercise and mindful eating along with these shots.

Remember this

Anything done in excess is harmful. So, avoid going overboard. Some juice shots made entirely of fruit can cause a spike in insulin levels which leads to a blood sugar crash and ultimately increased food cravings.

Lemon ginger detox shot

Ingredients

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp ginger juice

1 pinch of salt

1/2 cup water

Method

Remove the juice of ginger and squeeze lime into it.

Add salt and drink it in the morning.

Cleansing shot

Ingredients

1 beetroot

¼ cucumber

15 g wheatgrass

Method