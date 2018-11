Diwali- the festival of lights, is celebrated with enthusiasm and happiness. During Diwali, one tends to go overboard due to those envious spreads of Diwali sweets and snacks. Hence, a lot of people tend to pile up those excess kilos. Furthermore, people may also suffer from indigestion, acidity, gas problems and so on. Manjari Chandra, Senior Consultant, Nutrition, Max Healthcare, tells you how you can stay fit and fine and enjoy! Don’t forget to opt for these tips.

Swear by these tips and stay in top shape this Diwali

• You should eat smaller, regular and disciplined meals to make sure that the hormones such as thyroxine and insulin are released in the right amount and food intake falls in line with the pattern of their secretion.

• You should eat wholesome food including sufficient carbs, low fat and enough of proteins and fibre.

• After eating those sweets and snacks which are ghee laden and loaded with calories and fats, you should strike the right balance and plan your meals accordingly. You should opt for easy to digest foods like soups, smoothies, khichdi, porridge and steamed such as idli, dhokla and regular seasonal salads and fruits.

• Avoid going overboard on sharbats which are loaded with sugar. Instead, go for gut healing probiotic and prebiotic foods such as yoghurt and buttermilk which can keep your gut healthy and reduce the inflammation of your gut.

• You should also include fenugreek, cinnamon, turmeric and black in your diet, which can enhance your digestion and metabolism.

• Even though it is a festive time, since you might indulge in sweets and snacks, don’t forget to exercise. Exercise will help you to burn calories.

• You should have a heavy breakfast which will prevent you from going overboard on Diwali snacks.

• You should keep yourself hydrated and drink a lot of water.