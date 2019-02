If you haven’t started drinking tomato juice then you are doing it all wrong. Tomato juice contains vital nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin K, Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5 and B6, magnesium, iron and phosphorous. Moreover, it is also jam-packed with antioxidants and phytonutrients which defend your body from free radicals causing cell damage. Furthermore, it can also help you eliminate toxins from your body. The chlorine and sulphur present in it help your liver and kidneys to perform their detoxification function better. Not only this, tomato juice is loaded with potassium, which reduces water retention, and helps your body remove fat-soluble toxins. Here, we list out a few more reasons to help you understand why it is good for you.

It can help you battle the bulge

Do you know that tomato juice as an inflammation-fighting food can help you lose weight? Inflammation tends to interfere with the body’s response to the hormone leptin, which signals the brain to stop eating when you’re full. But, now, resistance to leptin is thought to be a major driver of weight gain. Thus, by reducing inflammation, leptin can help you control your appetite and aid weight loss. According to a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, tomato juice reduces inflammation in overweight females. Also, it can also cut down your risk of developing cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

It can be helpful for your heart

The nutrients like potassium and vitamins C and E, present in tomato juice can be good for your ticker. Potassium is vital for maintaining blood pressure by lowering excess sodium in your body. Lycopene can help strengthen your arteries and also lower cholesterol levels in your blood. A study published in the journal Critical Reviews of Food Science and Nutrition examined the link between lycopene in tomatoes and the risk of cardiovascular disease. The study found out that the highest intake of tomato concentrate was associated with reduced risk of stroke and heart disease.

It can help you ease your digestion

Irregular bowel movement is one of the biggest problems that old people face. So, to aid digestion, the fibre content in tomato juice can be helpful. It will also help you keep your liver healthy, prevent constipation and regulate your bowel movement.

It can help you stay energized

Since tomato juice is loaded with antioxidants, it fights free radicals and helps you stay energetic. This will help you focus on your task and stay active throughout the day.

It can help you keep your vision intact

Tomato juice is jam-packed with phytonutrients like beta-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin and vitamin C. Thus, it can help you protect your eyes from eye problems like age-related macular degeneration ( severe vision loss in older people).