Your own immune system can be contributing to dental caries and filling failure, says a new study published in the journal Acta Biomaterialia. It states that your oral immune cells, known as neutrophil, can potentially increase the effects of the bacteria causing destruction to your teeth. When there is a bacterial attack in your oral cavity, your body sends oral immune cells to attack them. However, as they destroy the invading bacteria, they may cause destruction to the localized environment as well. Neutrophils accidently cause damage to the teeth while combating the oral bacteria which produce acid during the process. This acid demineralizes your teeth. There is another thing that happens during this fight: Enzymes from both the immune cells and the bacteria rapidly degrade your teeth causing collateral damage to resin composite fillings of your teeth. Neutrophils do not have acid of their own.

The main culprit behind demineralization of your tooth’s enamel, the teeth coating mostly made-up of calcium and phosphate, is considered to be a bacterium known as Streptococcus mutans. This bacterium forms a sticky plaque on your teeth and secretes acid that causes erosion of minerals and eventually forms tiny cavities. This condition is characterized by certain symptoms like tooth sensitivity, staining in your pearly whites, pain when you bite down, so on and so forth. A combination of various factors increases your risk of suffering from tooth decay. These could be anything from sugary foods, inadequate brushing, dental fillings, to insufficient fluoride and frequent snacking. If not treated, tooth decay can cause severe pain, swelling or pus around the tooth, position shifting and even tooth loss. Severe gum pain, a symptom of tooth decay, can prevent you from eating which, if continues, may lead to nutritional deficiency. But, there is nothing to panic about. Tooth decay can be effectively prevented and treated as well if you maintain proper oral hygiene.

In order to maintain oral hygiene, you need to brush your teeth at least twice a day, use fluoridated toothpastes, floss your teeth daily, and limit sugar foods. Additionally, avoid or at least limit aerated drinks and visit your dentist for a check-up at an interval of 6 months to pre-empt an infection.

While maintaining oral hygiene is a must for dental health, certain dietary habits can also keep your pearly white healthy. Apart from Protect your teeth from injury and make sure you visit a dentist every 6 months for check-up.

Drink bone broth

Bone broth helps in the formation of collagen, a protein that helps in mineralizing and stabilizing your teeth. Actually, it contains an important component known as gelatin which helps in collagen formation. Bone broth is rich in nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorous. These are important for your oral health. Since these nutrients are extracted from bones, they can be easily absorbed by your gastrointestinal tract. Additionally, bone broth boosts your body’s ability to use proteins and nutrients in foods improving immunity. This way, it helps you fight against the infectious agents that are responsible for causing cavities and other oral health diseases. Moreover, bone broth is also rich in amino acid. It can make your teeth strong and resilient against decay.

Increase your vitamin D intake

Various studies have found that children with dental caries generally have lower levels of vitamin D. According to a research conducted at the University of Sheffield, a diet rich in this vitamin can slow the spread of dental plaques. To understand the link between vitamin D and dental caries, you need to know that the coating of your teeth, known as enamel, is basically made up of calcium and your body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium from the foods you eat. This means that increasing vitamin D intake can indirectly help strengthen your teeth and their ability to fight against the bacteria that cause demineralization. Additionally, this vitamin can bind with its receptors found in your immune system, increasing the amount of good antimicrobial proteins in your body. These can effectively fight against the bacteria causing dental caries. Cells in your teeth that are responsible for the formation of dentin (a calcified tissue, which is a major component of your teeth) and enamel contain vitamin D receptors. This clearly means that this nutrient has a significant role to play in your dental health. You can increase your vitamin D intake by eating fatty fish like salmon, and tuna, mushrooms, cheese egg yolk, etc.

Eat probiotic rich foods

According to a study published in the Journal of International Oral Health, foods rich in probiotics can effectively heal cavities and reduce further damage to your teeth by suppressing the growth of harmful bacteria. Bad bacteria that cause oral infection reside in the small areas between your teeth. Eating probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kefir, bread, etc. help to maintain a good pH balance, necessary for preventing harmful bacteria from surviving and thriving. Also, these foods stimulate the production of healthy bacteria in the mouth, which are needed to prevent plaque buildup and dental decay.

Limit phytates in your diet

Phytates are antioxidant compounds rich in foods like breads and cereals. They are considered as an anti-nutrients because of their ability to block the absorption of important minerals like calcium, zinc and magnesium. They do so by binding themselves with these nutrients. According to various studies, phytates are linked to tooth decay as they impair the absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, nutrients necessary for the formation of enamel. This leads to nutrient deficiency in people who eat phytate-containing foods. The main sources of this antioxidant include almonds, hazelnuts, soya bean, tofu, rice bran, bazil nuts, etc.

Consume green tea

Unlike other beverages like tea and coffee, green tea doesn’t contain any added flavour or sweeteners that are considered responsible for tooth decay. Therefore, it is considered as a great alternative to these beverages. Green tea contains a powerful antioxidant known as catechin which helps it to effectively remove harmful bacteria from your teeth and improve oral health.