During the prehistoric times, human beings had to keep their storage system full with a lot of food. Reason? The uncertainty about availability of food. Gorging at food at any point of time, has been a part of human habit since then. However, the necessity of this habit doesn’t exist anymore. The combination of this eating habit along with the unhindered supply of food among a certain cross section of the population makes it so tough for us to maintain an ideal body weight. The same reason can be attributed to the challenge behind healthy weight loss.

However, losing those extra kilos isn’t as impossible as it seems. It’s all about having the right nutrients in the right proportion. With every morsel that you take in, just ask this question to yourself: Am I getting the right nutrients? What you eat and don’t make all the difference when it comes to weight loss. All the vitamins and minerals that your diet includes play a significant role in maintaining your blood sugar levels, an important factor behind weight loss. Moreover, your foods are responsible for regulating certain hormones and neurotransmitters that are strongly linked with losing those extra kilos.

Here are some dos and don’ts that actually be a great help in your weight loss journey. Consult a nutritionist while following our tips if you are looking at shedding those extra kilos.

DOS FOR NATURAL WEIGHT LOSS

1. Practise clean eating. Choose organic produce as it is higher in nutritional quality. Moreover, organic foods are way less contaminated because they are not injected with pesticides and antibiotics. Also, always make sure that the food you buy is fresh and seasonal.

2. Make sure you eat breakfast every day. We all know that it is the most important meal of the day, and more so, when you are trying to lose weight. An ideal breakfast is the right combination of carbs and protein.

3. Add a lot of fruits and veggies to your meals. Ideally, your plate should be a rainbow of colours–red, yellow, orange, green and purple. Fruits and vegetables are the powerhouses of antioxidants and phytonutrients which help in physiological functions responsible for keeping body fat at bay.

DON’TS FOR NATURAL WEIGHT LOSS

1. Foods with no or low nutritional value and high calories should be avoided. Sugar or fructose-rich foods, and the packaged ones are the first things that you need to cut back on.

2. Minimise eating out. It becomes tough for us to maintain portion control while we eat out. Moreover, we don’t make the healthiest of choices during our restaurant visits. Try to restrict yourself to grilled food, soups and salads when you eat out.

3. Never give up. We tend to lose motivation when we see that our efforts aren’t yielding results. It happens to the nest of us. But remember, weight loss isn’t something that you can achieve with brief periods of efforts. You need to be patient and consistent. Change your exercise routine and meal plan if you’ve hit a plateau. Consulting your fitness expert is a must.