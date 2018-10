Sesame seeds have an insane amount of health benefits. They have a nutty flavour and can be incorporated in your dessert, salad and other snacks. They are abundant in phytonutrients like as omega-6 fatty acids, flavonoid phenolic antioxidants and so on, and can improve your digestion, heart and respiratory health. Moreover, they can also help you to lose weight and burn your belly fat. Sesame seeds have compounds such as sesamin and sesamolin, powerful lignans which can lower your cholesterol, prevent high blood pressure, and help you to cut those excess kilos. Don’t believe us? Read this carefully and start eating sesame seeds now! Here, we tell you how they help you to grill your fat and stay healthy and hearty!

Sesame seeds are low in sodium and can regulate body fluids. Thus, they prevent fluid retention in the body.

The super sesame seeds are high in dietary fibre and fibre plays a vital role in weight loss as it helps contribute to a healthy digestive system. Furthermore, fibre-rich foods help you to stay full for longer duration and this is how you may avoid overeating. Fibre helps the sugars and fats you eat, to go into the bloodstream at a steady rate, and manage your blood sugar levels in check. Owing to which, you avoid a sudden crash that makes you hungry again.

Sesame seeds have lignans that can help burn fat due to which your body releases more fat-burning liver enzymes. Also, lignans inhibit the formation and absorption of cholesterol and tend to decrease your fat metabolism.

Sesame seeds are a good source of protein, which increases your metabolic rate and manages hunger due to which you will avoid consuming excess calories and this will help you to roast your fat. So, get, set and eat sesame seeds.