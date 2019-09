If you are trying intermittent fasting to loose weight then it is important to eat the right food when you break your fast. Read on to know more.© Shutterstock

Using fasts to lose weight is your choice, but it is important to remember that when you break the fast, you must eat the right thing. Intermittent fasting means that you could not eat for a specific amount of time. That time can span from 10 hours to 16 hours. Most people don’t realise that this technique was not made for weight loss but for detoxing. Fasting means a deficiency of essential nutrients. So it is best to start with 10 hours and then increase it per hour each week. Eating phase is as important as the fasting phase. It is important that you eat a balanced diet to get the proper nutrition. People wait to eat their favourite food once the fasting period is over. But this is not the case in intermittent fasting. The best way to break your fast is with a seasonal food and some water. After that, you must focus on bio-actives.

Bioactive food refers to whose food items that work with one or more metabolic processes. Pineapple, papaya, watermelon, almonds and walnuts are foods are that are rich in bio-actives. These help in stem cell protection, DNA protection, microbiome protection and angiogenesis (process of formation of new blood vessels). Apart from these functions these bio-active foods also have other health benefits. Read below to know them all and the food that they come in.

Papaya

Papaya contains digestive enzyme known as papain, which helps in improving digestion and is perfect for your weight loss. Along with this, it helps to relieve sore throat, heals wounds and reduces muscle soreness. Various studies by the National Centre of Health, USA, show that it is good for diabetics and easing menstrual pain.

Water melon

Fasting increases the risk of dehydration. Watermelon helps prevent this dehydration. Low in calories, it is a perfect fruit for weight loss. Along with water, it also contains vitamins like A, B6, and C, which help improve the immune system of the body. Packed with amino acid and lycopene, it also helps pull back the loose skin caused by fasting.

Walnuts

Walnuts are rich in omega-3 acids, which helps in improving heart health. If you are planning to lose weight, walnuts are the most friendly snacks available after fasting. Use it to break your fast and include it in your regular diet as much as you can.

Almonds

Almonds have an impressive nutrients profile. Filled with protein, fat, vitamin E, manganese and magnesium, you can use almonds to break your fast. Daily consumption of almonds can help improve skin, eyes and brain health. Make them your go-to snacks and it will help you in losing those extra kilos.