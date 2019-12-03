Grapefruit is known to lower bad cholesterol levels, fight diabetes and improve kidney health. It can also help you in your weight loss journey. According to a study at the Robarts Research Institute at the University of Western Ontario, a flavonoid derived from this citrus fruit has shown tremendous promise for preventing weight gain and other signs of metabolic syndrome which can lead to type 2 Diabetes and increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Researchers say that it induces weight loss by genetically reprogramming the liver to burn up excess fat, rather than store it. The flavonoid, naringenin, is present in