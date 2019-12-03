It is an easy to follow weight loss diet. All you have to do is have the juice of half a grapefruit just before all your meals or with your meals. © Shutterstock

Grapefruit is known to lower bad cholesterol levels, fight diabetes and improve kidney health. It can also help you in your weight loss journey. According to a study at the Robarts Research Institute at the University of Western Ontario, a flavonoid derived from this citrus fruit has shown tremendous promise for preventing weight gain and other signs of metabolic syndrome which can lead to type 2 Diabetes and increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Researchers say that it induces weight loss by genetically reprogramming the liver to burn up excess fat, rather than store it. The flavonoid, naringenin, is present in higher concentration in grapefruit than in any other foods. The journal Diabetes published this study.

Weight loss benefits of grapefruit

You can easily call grapefruit a super fruit thanks to its weight loss properties. Its calorie content is extremely low and it has a high amount of many essential nutrients. It is a good source of carbs, protein, fibre, vitamins C and A, Thiamine, potassium, folate and magnesium. This fruit is also contains some powerful antioxidants. It can suppress your appetite and boost your immune system. It has a high-water content and can keep you full for a longer period of time.

The grapefruit diet for weight loss

This is a weight loss diet that has been around since the 1930s. Experts are divided over the benefits of this diet. But advocates swear by its efficacy. It is an easy to follow weight loss diet. All you have to do is have the juice of half a grapefruit just before all your meals or with your meals. Do this for 10 to 14 days for rapid weight loss. You must also include proteins, like eggs and meat, and vegetables and salads in all your meals. However, you are not allowed to have any other fruits. Grains, starches and sugars are also not allowed. You have to avoid dairy products or restrict yourself to half a glass of skim milk per day. A couple of cups of tea and coffee are okay and have lots of water. And avoid snacks.

Some precautions to take before trying this diet

Consult your doctor if you have any existing health conditions before trying out this diet. According to a study at the University Of Rochester Medical Center, grapefruit juice can be dangerous for people on certain medications. The American Journal of Nursing, a journal of the American Nurses Association, published this study. Researchers say that a man who began drinking two to three glasses of grapefruit juice each day became critically ill because of an interaction between grapefruit juice and his cholesterol-lowering medication.

They explain that explains that grapefruit juice is one of the foods most likely to cause problems with drugs because it is metabolised by the same enzyme in the liver that breaks down many drugs. You must be careful if you take any medication for thyroid disorder, high cholesterol, depression, high blood pressure, cancer, depression, pain, impotence and allergies. It can also cause tooth enamel erosion.