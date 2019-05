Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared a picture of Vala or khus roots (vetiver) on her Instagram account and shared quite a few skin and hair care tips for the hot and sultry summer months. This is what she wrote in the picture caption, “3 things you can do to beat the heat and get better hair, skin, digestion this summer –

Soak a handful of neem leaves in bathing water – prevents dandruff and black heads on the face

Eat dahi or chaas with lunch – prevents afternoon slump and keeps sugar cravings under check

Vala or khus roots (vetiver) in your drinking water – tightens pores on the face and prevents body odour.”

Rujuta Diwekar is one of the most popular nutritionists in India with a client list full of B-town celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. She has also authored books like books like Don’t Lose Out, Work Out!, Indian Superfoods: Change the Way You Eat and Women and The Weight Loss Tamasha among others. While Rujuta’s suggestions will help you protect your hair and skin from damage during the scorching summer heat, we share other natural remedies to keep dermatological issues at a bay and safeguard your lovely locks.

Apply ghee

Applying ghee on your skin helps to moisturize and brighten it. The fatty acids present in it hydrate your dry skin making it soft and supple. If the summer heat has darkened your lip, massaging ghee will lighten them. Ghee doesn’t only benefit your skin, it plays a significant role in protecting your hair as well. Applying it on your hair can prevent split ends, deeply condition the hair and stimulate its growth.

Massage with mustard oil

Popularly known as ‘sarso ka tel’, it is extracted from mustard seeds. Apart from being an essential kitchen companion this oil could be the best buddies for your hair and skin. Being rich in vitamin E, mustard oil improves your skin condition while protecting it from the free radical damage caused by harsh ultraviolet rays light and environmental pollution. It can help you get rid of fines lines and wrinkles. When massaged on your scalp, mustard oil can delay graying and clean and increase your hair volume.

Eat citrus fruits

Fruits like orange, lemon and grapes, which are endowed with citric acid, are also rich in vitamin C and other nutrients. These help in giving your skin a young look and reducing dark pigmentation. The pathogens present in citrus fruits add a glow to your skin. They also strengthen your hair and protect it from breakage, making your mane look thick and shiny.

Include yogurt in your diet

The healthy bacteria in yogurt strengthens your gut function. This plays an instrumental role in give you a glowing skin. You can also apply it topically on your skin and hair. Yogurt is rich in zinc and lactic acid and has anti-inflammatory properties. All these make it an effective cure against sunburn, acne and dark circles. Mix yogurt with coconut oil and aloe vera gel and massage your hair with this pack. It will repair your hair if it is damaged by heat.

Have oats for breakfast

The health benefits of oats have been established by experts and research. But did you know that this food can be good for your skin and hair too? Oats come with high amounts of zinc, magnesium, biotin and potassium. These help in strengthening your hair and getting rid of an itchy scalp. Deficiency of these minerals and nutrients can otherwise lead to hair breakage. Oats are known to heal dry skin. Moreover, zinc present in this cereal reduces acne causing agents giving you a crystal clear skin.

Eat more tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants (lycopene, Vitamin A and C). All these protect your skin from ageing and the damaging UV rays which are particularly harsh during the summer months. These antioxidants also have the ability to fight inflamed acne. However, if you do not like eating tomatoes, applying the paste of this red veggie on the affected areas will also help. Tomato pulp can also work as a great conditioner for your hair. Massage your mane with it, leave it for 15 minutes and rinse. Bonus: It will keep scalp odour at bay.

Take cold showers

Cold water reduces the risk of losing natural oil and moisture from skin and hair. Hot water tends to dry your skin and opens its pores. Cold water, on the other hand, tightens the pores and prevents any dirt from getting in. Moreover, it locks the moisture in your skin, bringing about a natural glow. That is why experts always recommend you to wash hair with cold water. Also, cold water strengthens the grip of your hair follicles on your scalp. This reduces hair fall. You scalp is also tightened.

Drink coconut water

Coconut water contains anti-ageing agents like cytokinins. They promote hair growth and protect against lice. Drinking coconut water not only hydrates you, but also reduces pigmentation and minor skin infections and reduces. It helps you banish dark circles and wrinkles, resulting in a healthy and radiant looking skin. Applying coconut water on your skin can act as a natural toner and remove tan.

Rely on amla juice

Amla, also known as gooseberry, is a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants that help in reducing pigmentation, acne and pimple marks. The juice made out of amla acts as a natural cleanser for your skin. It also reduces the chance of early greying, enhances hair colour and reduces frizziness. If you don’t like drinking amla juice, mix the extracts of this fruit in your face or hair pack and apply.