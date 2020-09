Most of the time, you may face digestive problems because of an unhealthy diet. Lack of adequate fibre in diet is a major reason behind such issues. @Shutterstock

Good digestion is essential for overall health. Your digestive tract is responsible for absorbing nutrients from the food you eat and eliminating waste. But digestive problems are more common than you may suspect. Bloating, flatulence, abdominal pain, diarrhea and constipation are very common problems that many people face on a daily basis. More serious digestive problems like irritable bowel syndrome, gastroesophageal reflux disease, Crohn's disease, diverticulitis and heartburn can lead to chronic health problems. Most of the time, you may face such problems because of an unhealthy diet. Lack of adequate fibre in diet is a major reason behind such issues.

But you can easily make your digestive tract more healthy by including the right foods in your diet. Here, we list a few such foods that you must have for overall health and fitness.

Whole grains

These contain 100 per cent of the kernel including the bran, germ and endosperm. Add oats, quinoa and products made from whole wheat to your diet. These are rich in fibre and this improves your digestion and eases bowel movement. It adds bulk to your stool and reduces constipation. Some grain fibers also act like prebiotics that healthy gut bacteria feed on. Also Read - Is lockdown taking a toll on your digestion? Try these easy tips to improve your gut health

Yogurt

This contains probiotics, which are good bacteria that live in your digestive tract. These help to restore balance to your gut microbiota. It offers relief from bloating, constipation and diarrhea. Moreover, having yogurt daily will help you better digest lactose or milk sugar.

Leafy greens

This are loaded with insoluble fiber, which adds bulk to your stool and eases bowel movement. Leafy greens are a rich source of magnesium, which helps relieve constipation. It does so by improving muscle contractions in your gastrointestinal tract. So add a lot of spinach, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and other leafy greens to your daily diet.

Apples

There are loaded with pectin, which is a soluble fiber. It bypasses digestion in your small intestine and is then broken down by the friendly bacteria in your colon. Having this fruit daily will increase stool volume. It is good for both constipation and diarrhea. Moreover, this fruit can also significantly bring down your risk of many intestinal infections, including inflammation in the colon.

Chia Seeds

These are rich in fiber. When you eat these seeds, it forms a gelatin-like substance in your stomach. This supports the growth of healthy gut bacteria in your gut and improves your digestion. The fiber content in chia seeds also helps promote good bowel movement.

Papaya

This fruit contains the digestive enzyme, papain. It helps break down protein fibers and helps you digest protein better. It can also offer relief if you suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), constipation and bloating. Most digestive supplements too contain this enzyme.

Ginger

This root food accelerates the movement of food from your stomach to your small intestine. It significantly brings down your risk of heartburn, nausea and stomach discomfort. Even pregnant women have it to get relief from morning sickness. It has long been used in traditional medicines like Ayurveda to improve digestion