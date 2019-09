Peanut butter is a spread made from ground dry-roasted peanuts. It usually contains additional ingredients that modify the taste and texture like salt, sweeteners and emulsifiers.

Churned nut butter was once considered a staple food for animals. Now humans are consuming that same butter as a delicacy. Peanut butter is loved by both children and adults and now it has become the latest health food for fitness freaks. This high calorie product, if consumed in the right way, can work wonders after strenuous workout session. It is packed with essential nutrients and just two tablespoons will provide you with proteins, fibre, unsaturated fats, vitamin E, magnesium and potassium. This spread contains antioxidants that may help reduce the risk of heart attack, hypertension, stroke and lung diseases. It can also make your bones and muscles strong. But, as with all good things, you must eat this food item in moderate quantity.

Peanut butter can boost your fitness level

If you are trying to improve your fitness, you must first work on your weight. If you are trying to gain weight, then it is better to eat calorie-dense foods. Peanut butter contains 90 calories per tablespoon. This makes it perfect for weight gain. You can also have it if you are trying to lose weight. A couple of tablespoons of peanut butter can give you a feeling of satiety. This will prevent you from overeating.

Make it a part of daily diet

Try to include this food item in all your meals. Instead of having it all at once, spread it out through the day. This is a versatile food item and can be easy added to other foods. You can have it instead of dessert or add it in your kid’s milk.

Add it to smoothies

The easiest way of taking more calories is by drinking them. Smoothies made from fresh fruits and vegetable can help you gain weight and improve fitness level. You can easily include peanut butter in your workout smoothie.

Popcorn can taste great with it

Have movie plans at home? Just put a little peanut butter to your popcorns. You can try powdered peanut butter with popcorn. This has less oil as compared to syrup or canned peanut butter.

Use it in Humus

Humus contains tahini, which gives it a nuttier and creamier texture. Try replacing it with peanut butter. It will taste the same.