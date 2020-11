Protecting yourself against diseases and infections is essential during the chilly weather. Some winter fruits may even improve lung health. Here are 6 vitamin C rich fruits you should include in your diet this winter season.

The slight nip in the air may bring a huge respite from hot and sultry days, but it also makes us vulnerable to infections like common cold and cough. The presence of bacteria and free radicals in the air causes these health problems. You can mitigate the risk and make your body stronger to combat these ailments by resorting to some natural remedies. Eating winter fruits rich in vitamin C may help boost immunity and alleviate the risk.

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient which contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Not only does it prevent these diseases, but improve respiratory functions, which is one of the major symptoms of COVID-19 infection. According to a study published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, vitamin C foods may help you protect against lung infections and reduce the risk of respiratory diseases. Here are 6 foods rich in vitamin C you should include in your diet to improve lung health.

Guava

Don't you love the sweet-sour taste of guava? Well, this crunch fruit is not only tasty but a great addition to your diet. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium and fibre – all of which are essential to improve your overall health. Apart from this, it helps manage blood sugar levels and strengthen immunity.

Oranges

Citrus fruits like oranges are great to build immunity and keep infections at bay. A fresh and tangy orange juice can rejuvenate you in minutes. Tasty and full of nutrition, orange is one fruit that gives your body a boost of minerals and vitamins. Being a rich source of vitamin C, oranges are excellent winter fruits to include in your diet.

Strawberry

Known for its plump red appearance and delicate texture, strawberries are a powerhouse of nutrients. Its no secret that this heart-shaped fruit not only tantalizes your taste buds but also provides an array of health benefits. Loaded with vitamin C, antioxidants, this fruit contains zero cholesterol and no fat. All of this makes strawberry an ideal choice to add to your winter diet.

Grapes

The queen of fruits, grapes, is a primary ingredient in several dishes and wine. It comes in a wide variety as well as colours, including green, red, purple and black. This delicious fruit is rich in vitamins, fat, protein, vitamin K, potassium, manganese and fibre. It improves your immune function and helps flush out the toxins from the body.

Kiwi

Kiwi is a sight for the eyes and medicine to your health. This tart fruit is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and vitamins that stimulate immunity and reduce the risk of many diseases. According to some studies, Kiwi contains around 74 grams of vitamin C, which is why you must make it a part of your diet immediately.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate may not be an easy fruit to peel, but it is worth it. The tiny crimson-red seeds of the fruit are a treasure of nutrients. Packed with vitamin C, potassium, folate and fibre, pomegranate can help combat viruses and boost overall health.