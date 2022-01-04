Want To Get Rid Of Visceral Fat? Include THIS Fruit To Burn 30% More Fat

Do you want to get rid of the fat around your belly? A new study has found that there is one fruit that is high in vitamin C that can help you lose weight. Read on to find out.

Visceral fat, also known as 'active fat,' is stored in the stomach cavity and regulates how hormones function in the body. As a result, an excess of visceral fat can have potentially severe repercussions. This type of fat increases the risk of heart disease over time, as well as releases chemicals associated with heart attacks. Although visceral fat does not melt away quickly with exercise, there are several nutrient-dense foods that can help you lose it. And there's a certain fruit that can increase the rate at which visceral fat is burned.

Kiwi For Burning Visceral Fat

Despite its extensive nutritional profile, kiwi fruit is sometimes overlooked as a medical remedy. Not only does the fruit help you lose weight, but it's also high in antioxidants, which can help you live longer. The fruit may also help control blood sugar, which is linked to weight loss, according to a study published in the journal Nutrients.

For the study, the researchers asked participants to consume two SunGold kiwifruits every day for 12 weeks. After observing the changes, they found that they revealed a considerable rise in plasma vitamin C when they compared the data from week 12 were compared to the baseline. They further noticed that both diastolic and systolic blood pressure significantly reduced, including waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio.

Vitamin C Content Of Kiwi Plays A Vital Role

Studies have shown that 1 Kiwi of at least 69 grams contains about 64 mg of vitamin C. It has also been proved that vitamin C can help people lose weight. According to researchers of a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, fruits rich in vitamin C while exercising may help them burn 30 per cent more fat than those who consume a lower amount of vitamin C on a regular basis. Depleted vitamin C status may make people more resistant to fat mass reduction, according to the authors of the study.

Does Kiwi Really Help Burn Fat?

To further understand if kiwi helps in reducing fat, we talked to Priyanka Agarwal, Clinical Nutritionist, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali and Max Multi Speciality Centre, Noida. She says, "kiwi contains an enzyme known as actinidin, which helps in digestion of proteins in the body. Good digestion and sustainable weight loss go hand in hand. They are also a good source of vitamin C, antioxidants, and fibre. Antioxidants, including vitamin C, choline, lutein, and zeaxanthin help remove free radicals from the body. So, when people consume kiwi and do regular workout can reduce visceral fat."

She further added exercise and a balanced diet play a crucial role in weight loss. If you are trying to lose weight, then it is important to include doing some physical exercise and eating a diet rich in fruits like kiwi that can further aid weight loss.

