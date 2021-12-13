Want To Get Rid Of Belly Fat? Eliminate THIS Drink From Your Diet

Are you trying to lose weight around the belly? Start by making these changes in your diet to avoid visceral fat from accumulating around your abdomen.

Do you know of visceral fat? It is the fat that builds around your organs underneath the abdominal cavity and is thought to be more hazardous. When compared to gaining subcutaneous fat, a rise in visceral fat can cause a slew of health issues. Visceral fat is linked to a variety of health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and excessive cholesterol. Because visceral fat is difficult to measure and detect, what should you look out for if you want to avoid gaining it?

Stop drinking or eating the wrong things. Diet plays an important role when it comes to losing visceral fat. What you eat or drink becomes the main thing that determines whether you will be able to lose the extra abdominal fat or not. Soft drinks and other sugar-sweetened beverages are among the worst offenders.

Avoid Sugar-Sweetened Beverages To Avoid Visceral Fat Accumulation

People are well aware that sugar-sweetened beverages are not good for health, especially for those who are trying to lose weight. However, the consumption of these drinks has only increased in the past decade instead of decreasing. Don't believe us? Over the years, several studies have found reasons why eliminating sugar-sweetened beverages drinks from your diet is a good idea.

A study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation compared adults who consumed either glucose-sweetened drinks or fructose-sweetened beverages for 10 weeks. The growth of visceral fat in overweight individuals is caused by fructose consumption, not glucose, according to researchers. Furthermore, fructose reduces insulin sensitivity and increases the risk of dyslipidemia, or an excess of lipids in the bloodstream.

Another study published in the British Journal of Nutrition children who drank sweet-sweetened beverages were more likely to develop visceral fat. This is not the first of its kind, several studies have found that sugary beverages and visceral fat are not companions.

In conclusion, eliminating beverages with high fructose can lead to the accumulation of belly fat around the abdomen and further elevate the risk of serious health conditions like heart conditions and diabetes.

Why Is Visceral Fat Harmful For You?

Fat cells provide a function other than simply storing energy. Hormones and inflammatory chemicals are also produced by them. Visceral fat cells are more active and produce more inflammatory markers than other fat cells. These hormones can cause long-term inflammation and increase the risk of chronic disease over time.

You can do the following the reduce the risk associated with visceral fat:

Eat a low carb, high-protein diet

Aerobic exercise on a regular basis is an excellent approach

Eating more soluble fibre can help you lose visceral fat

Drinking too much alcohol regularly may contribute to the problem

Trans fat is bad for your health and can cause visceral fat to accumulate around your abdomen

It goes without saying that your sleep matters a lot. Try to get at least 7 hours of sleep every day

Stress can be your culprit. Exercise, meditate and spend more time with your loved ones to relieve stress

Studies have shown that probiotics can help you lose visceral fat