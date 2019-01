Are you one of them who cannot sleep properly at night? Is your work pressure taking a toll on your sleep? Do you follow faulty lifestyle habits owing to which you find it difficult to hit the sack? Then, you shouldn’t miss this one. The findings of this new study published in the Anesthesia academic journal will shock you. The researchers of the study found that lack of sleep can also damage your DNA. The observational study was carried out on 49 healthy full-time doctors who had their blood analysed at different time points. The study revealed that in these overnight on-site call doctors, DNA repair gene expression had decreased and DNA breaks increased after sleep deprivation. The study also found that the damaged DNA increased after only one night of sleep deprivation. This is surely a matter of concern.

Hence, it is essential that one should get a good night’s sleep. To help you do so, we have a solution for you. You can certainly try these foods which will make you fall asleep. Yes, we are not kidding here! “Foods like almonds, cereal, warm milk and so on, can be beneficial,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India.

Here, is the list of foods which you should include in your daily diet to help you sleep peacefully:

Kale

“Kale is a green leafy vegetable jam-packed with calcium and can help your brain use tryptophan to create melatonin,” says Ghag. Furthermore, you can also opt for spinach.

Almonds

According to the study published in the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine, when your body’s magnesium levels are too low, you will find it difficult to sleep. Hence, almonds are abundant in magnesium and can help you get a good sleep along with strengthening your bones.

Walnuts

Do you know that walnuts are a good source of tryptophan which is a sleep-enhancing amino acid that produces serotonin and melatonin, which is the body clock hormone that sets your sleep-wake cycles? Various studies also say that walnuts have their own source of melatonin and can help you sleep faster.

Cherry juice

“Cherries may naturally boost levels of melatonin and can help you to get a good night’s sleep,” explains Ghag.

Chamomile tea

“Chamomile tea carries apigenin, which is known as an antioxidant that binds to certain receptors in your brain and can promote a good night’s sleep,” highlights Ghag.

Cereal

According to the National Sleep Foundation, having a bowl of your favourite flakes before hitting the sack can help you sleep peacefully.

Bananas

“It contains tryptophan and magnesium and can help you to sleep peacefully,” says Ghag.

Beans

Beans are loaded with niacin, and folate and can help you overcome insomnia. So, don’t delay anymore and eat them right away if you are a night owl and are looking out for options to help you sleep better.

Warm milk

“It is a natural source of sleep-inducing tryptophan. Thus, you can drink a glass of warm milk before hitting the sack,” says Ghag.

Asparagus

It is high in folate and can also help in dealing with anxiety and mood swings which can affect your sleep as well.

Salmon

Some studies revealed found that omega-3 fatty acids which are present in foods like salmon and so on, can help you deal with depression and enhance your sleep quality.