Apples are rich in fibre and compounds called polyphenols, which can reduce bad cholesterol and improve blood vessel function, the researchers say. © Shutterstock

‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away’- this proverb has now been proven by scientists by adding one more apple.

In a new study, researchers at the University of Reading found that eating two large apples a day for eight weeks lowers the levels of LDL cholesterol, also known as ‘bad’ cholesterol, by almost four per cent. Apples are rich in fibre and compounds called polyphenols, which can reduce bad cholesterol and improve blood vessel function, the researchers say.

Why is cholesterol bad for your heart? High cholesterol in the blood can block and harden arteries, which can raise heart attack or stroke risk.

The finding shows that women may benefit more than men from two apples a day. But the researchers recommend more studies to confirm this.

While this fruit is not as effective as statins, the drugs which typically reduce cholesterol by 30 to 55 per cent, researchers say adding two apples in your daily diet chart may significantly help reduce risk of cardiovascular disease. The study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Here are other cholesterol busting foods

You can easily bring down your cholesterol with the right foods. Let us take a look at a few such foods.

Nuts

They contain protein, fibre, healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants. Many studies have revealed that nuts have powerful cholesterol-lowering effects.

Suggested amount: 28-30g a day

Oats and barley

These grains are rich in a type of fibre known as beta glucan that can help lower cholesterol.

Suggested amount: Three servings of oat-based products or barley daily

Legumes

Legumes, also known as pulses, are high in fibre, minerals and protein. Studies have shown that eating legumes like beans, peas and lentils can help lower “bad” LDL levels.

Suggested amount: 1/2 cup (100 grams) a day

Avocados

This fruit is a rich source of monounsaturated fats and fibre, which are associated with cholesterol-lowering effect.

Suggested amount: An avocado a day

Fish

Fatty fish, such as salmon and mackerel, contain long-chain omega-3 fatty acids that help boost heart health. Research findings suggest eating non-fried fish can raise “good” HDL cholesterol and lower inflammation and stroke risk.

Suggested amount: At least once a week; to get the best results steam or stew the fish instead of frying.