Believe it or not. Gujarat is all set to have its own donkey dairy farm. At Rs 7000 per litre, this is the most expensive milk in the world. Not to be left behind, The National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) has also initiated a new project to start a donkey milk dairy in Hisar, Haryana. But this is not a new food fad. Donkey's milk has been consumed since ancient time for its therapeutic properties. Queen Cleopatra of ancient Egypt is said to have taken baths in donkey milk to preserve her legendary beauty and youth. Hippocrates is also said to have used it as a treatment for arthritis, coughs, and wounds.

With its potent anti-ageing, antioxidant, anti-microbial and regenerating properties, this milk is indeed precious. Down the years, it lost its popularity and only recently has there been renewed interest in this product. This milk bears a close resemblance to human milk and was used as recently as the 19th century to feed orphaned infants. This milk is not easily available and unless you live near a donkey farm, your best option is to buy it in powdered form.

It can boost immunity and keep viruses and bacteria at bay

This milk is loaded with essential vitamins, minerals and protein. It is lower in fat and has a far higher vitamin D content than most other milk. It is low in casein and higher in whey protein, which is known for its antimicrobial properties. This milk can actually also prevent the growth of viruses and bacteria like Listeria monocytogenes, E coli, and Staphylococcus aureus. Another important component of this milk is lactose, which can help your body absorb calcium. This will make your bones strong and healthy. It also boosts your immunity by stimulating the release of cytokines, which are a form of protein that stimulates the immune system.

Regular consumption of this milk will also stimulate the production of nitric oxide from your cells. This will help in dilation of blood vessels, which boosts circulation and helps keep blood pressure levels in check. Now, especially in the times of COVID-19, this can play a big role in boosting your health and keeping you safe.

A word of caution

It is not easily available and is very expensive. You must be careful not to consume it in its raw form as this can make you susceptible to foodborne illnesses. Raw milk sometimes contains bacteria and other harmful toxins. It is also not meant for people with a compromised immune system or for infants and the elderly. Pasteurized donkey milk is the best. If you acquire raw milk, be sure to boil it properly before consuming it. People with lactose intolerance must not drink this milk to avoid the risk of gas, bloating, and diarrhea.

Availability and cost of donkey milk

