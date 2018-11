Veganism as a concept, for most, comes from a sense of responsibility: towards animals/animal products and towards the need for a healthier lifestyle. It is often believed that veganism is a difficult diet to adhere to. On the occasion of World Vegan Day, nutritionist Madhuri Ruia shares her tips to make the process of becoming a vegan easier:

1. Don’t forget to include protein in your diet: Once you give up the meats, eggs and milk products, you may end up depriving your body of this essential nutrient. While plant-based foods can provide you the required amount, remember to include adequate amounts in your daily diet. You can snack on nuts like almonds which have 15 nutrients including protein. It is one of the best high protein nuts you can snack on. Here are some healthy no-sugar, no-maida, vegan dessert recipes.

2. Find healthy alternatives: You may assume becoming vegan would mean fewer food options. This, however, is a myth. There are alternatives for almost everything. For instance, milk can be replaced with almond milk. Eggs and cottage cheese (paneer) can be swapped with tofu, and meats can be replaced with soya chunks or nuggets. It does take a little getting used to. Try this delicious vegan quinoa recipe.

3. Say no to processed snacks: It is easy to fall prey to the processed food available off the shelves, when hungry in-between your meals. However, processed food is usually high in sodium or sugars which make them unhealthy. Instead, carry healthy snacks like flaxseeds, almonds and sunflower seeds with you. Have you tried making spinach and tofu wrap?

4. Hydrate! Hydrate! Hydrate!: Veganism increases your consumption of fruits including those with a high water content. But even then, you must drink at least 2 litres of water every day. If you get bored or tired of drinking plain water, you can mix it up by adding slices of citrus fruits like lemon, sweet lime and/or orange or add mashed fruits like strawberries, cranberries, or even just fresh mint leaves with slices of cucumber. Here are some infused waters you can try making.

5. Start small and stay positive: Going vegan suddenly can be a big adjustment for your body and this may end up making you uncomfortable. Start your transition slowly by being a part-time vegan – keep one meal/snack time in a day in which you will consume moderate servings of non-vegan food items that you are used to, like chicken, fish or eggs. Gradually decrease your cheat days from once a day to once a week and so on till your body has transitioned successfully into the vegan diet. Eating fresh, healthy food and exercising regularly can help bring positivity and stay calm.

This video will tell you about the dietary sources of calcium for vegans, vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

