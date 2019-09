You can buy sugar-free yogurt from the market. But either way, normal yogurt too helps in regulating appetite and controlling your craving. ©Shutterstock

Equally popular among children and adults, candies can have a major impact on your life, health and diet. Sugar craving is a natural phenomenon and it leads to some bad food habits. Candy, made from processed sugar, artificial flavour and chemical dyes do not provide any nutritional value. It is only high in sugar, which can react with the good bacteria in your mouth and cause cavity in your teeth. Sugar is an addictive component, and once you get addicted to it, your body will start to react. An increase in blood sugar level causes headache, nausea, joint pain, muscle pain and increases the risk of diabetes. When sugar enters your bloodstream, it gives your blood flow a boost in energy. But as the effects wear off, your mood will also change with it. So rather than depending on temporary solutions with no additional benefits, it is best to switch to a healthier alternative. Here are some sugar substitutes that will help you to satisfy your sweet craving.

Fruits

Fruits like mangoes and grapes are high in sugar and can be an excellent substitute for candies. Along with sugar, fruits also contain fibre, vitamins and other beneficial components. Substituting candy with fruits will decrease your sugar craving and improve your health. Fruits are the best sugar substitutes.

Dark chocolate

Rather than colourful candy, go for dark chocolate. According to the National Institute of Health, USA, dark chocolates contain polyphenols. Made from 70 per cent cocoa, polyphenols are present in huge quantity here. They have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Sugar-free chewing gum

Made with artificial sweeteners, this is a very good sugar substitute to satisfy your craving. Switch to sugar-free gum. This will decrease your sugar intake. Besides the constant chewing will also reduce hunger. Chewing gum after dinner will keep teeth clean.

Yogurt

Instead of grabbing a candy, grab a cup of yogurt. You can buy sugar-free yogurt from the market. But either way, normal yogurt too helps in regulating appetite and controlling your craving. Yogurt contains live cultures, which increases the nutritional content in yogurt.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes provide people with the taste they are craving mixed with carb and fibre. They are filling and nutritious. Our sugar cravings are connected to our hunger. Sweet potatoes often remove that hunger. Filled with vitamins, they provide us with a perfect sugar substitute.

Sugar–free soda

Sugar-sweetened beverages like soda is one of the biggest contributors of sugar in the human body. So, rather than using these beverages, choose non-sugar substitutes. Sugar-free soda has the same taste, but without the added sugar and calories.