So, you have finally decided to follow a healthy diet. But your research must have left you totally confused. There are so many conflicting reports about the health benefits of different food groups. Your task becomes all the more difficult when you turn your attention to grains. This is a staple in most cultures and choosing the right healthy grain can be difficult. But what you need to do is go by your needs and be prudent when using it in your diet. According to researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, and the Danish Cancer Society Research Center, whole grains are very nutritious. Researchers say that it doesn’t matter if it’s rye, oats, or wheat. As long as it is whole grain, it can prevent type 2 diabetes.

Be prudent when it comes to eating grains

People who are into low-carb diets avoid grains. But this may be a mistake. This is because they are a source of energy for the human body. Corn, wheat, rice, oats, barley and rye are needed by the body. But you must supplement it with nutritious vegetables and other foods. Quinoa and buckwheat are healthy options and you can consume it daily. It is better to avoid refined forms of gains, whch are widely used in bread and pastries.

Benefits of whole grains

Whole grains are rich in fibre and good for health. Making it a part of your daily diet can offer protection against colon cancer, heart diseases and diabetes. It can also help you lose weight. In fact, whole grains are particularly good for trimming off belly fat. It is also good for digestion and eases bowel movement.

Things to keep in mind

But if youa re allergic to gluten, including these in your diet is not a good idea. Some people may be sensitive to carb-rich grains. In others, it may disrupt digestive health. Therefore, whether you include it in your diet is your personal choice. Notice how it affects your body and then decide. You may also ask your doctor for advice.