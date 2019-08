Soya bean is native to East Asia, but today, they are grown in many countries around the world. It has always been an essential part of South East Asian diet. Thanks to its many health benefits, it is today being adapted and included in diets around the world. Today, we can also enjoy this food in the form of flour, protein nuggets, tofu, milk, sauce and also oil. It contains antioxidants and phytonutrients that help your body fight against free radicals.

This is a high-protein food that offers a range of health benefits. In fact, it is the best source of plant-based protein. It also contains healthy amounts of carbs and fats and both soluble and insoluble fibre. They are also a good source of minerals and vitamins like phosphorus, folate, manganese, vitamin K1 and thiamine to name a few.

Soya bean improves metabolism, reduces risk of heart diseases, prevents obesity, offers protection against colorectal cancer and also minimises the effects of menopause. They also lead to better digestion and reduce the risk of diabetes. Not only this, regular consumption of this food can lead to healthy and strong bones and better circulation.

Let us look at the health benefits of this super food.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF SOYA BEAN



As mentioned above, soya beans offer a range of health benefits. Let us look at a few of them.

Reduces risk of cancer

These are packed with antioxidants. These fight free radicals and bring down your risk of cancer. Free radicals are dangerous because they can cause healthy cells to mutate into deadly cancerous cells. The fibre content of soya bean reduces the risk of colorectal and colon cancers. A study at Elsevier, global information analytics company, says that proteins found in soy bean could inhibit the growth of colon, liver and lung cancers. Researchers say that peptides derived from soya bean meal significantly inhibited cancer cell growth by 73 per cent for colon cancer, 70 per cent for liver cancer and 68 per cent for lung cancer cells.

Improves bone health

Soya bean contains a lot of vitamins and minerals like calcium, copper, magnesium, selenium and zinc. This is good for bone health. Add this food to your diet to prevent osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

Boosts circulation

Soy beans are rich in copper and iron. These are essential nutrients for the formation of red blood cells. The isoflavones in soya beans improve blood flow by reducing plaque formation on artery walls.

Controls diabetes

This high-fibre and high-protein food can effectively control your blood sugar levels. Soybeans can increase insulin receptors in the body. Also, the low carb content makes it the perfect food for diabetics. A study at University of Massachusetts Amherst says that soya bean contains bioactive compounds called isoflavones. This lowers the risk of diabetes and heart diseases. Adding it to your diet can help you lower cholesterol, decrease blood glucose levels and improve glucose tolerance.

Prevents heart diseases

Soya beans are rich in unsaturated fat. Regular consumption can lower your cholesterol level. This will, in turn, reduce your risk of atherosclerosis and coronary heart disease. A University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences study says that soya bean contains a micronutrient called isoflavones. These isoflavones offer protection against the build-up of plaque in arteries. This lowers the risk of heart diseases. This study was published in British Journal of Nutrition.