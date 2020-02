There are many fruits that you can choose from as an addition to your healthy diet. But bananas are special because it comes with a range of health benefits. It contains many essential nutrients that promote overall health. It is one of the richest sources of potassium. A study at University of Alabama at Birmingham says that if you increase your intake of potassium it will lead to less vascular calcification and aortic stiffness. Researchers also add that bananas may help protect against pathogenic vascular calcification, also known as hardening of the arteries.

Here, let us take a look at a few health benefits of this amazing fruit.

It can help you lose weight

This is a fibre-rich fruit and yet it is low in calories. This is a very good food to add to your breakfast. One banana can keep you full for a long time. This will prevent you from overeating and help you lose weight. If you really want to lose weight, you must dd this fruit to your daily diet.

It is good for heart health

Bananas are a rich source of fibre, potassium, folate and powerful antioxidants. These support heart health. It brings down your blood pressure levels and lowers your bad cholesterol. All this is good for heart health. So make sure you have a banana every day if you want o boost your heart health.

It helps you maintain your blood sugar levels

Unripe bananas are loaded with resistant starch. This improves insulin sensitivity and brings down your risk of diabetes. It is also a good source of soluble fibre, which is again beneficial for diabetic patients. This is also a low-glycemic food and you can easily add it to your diabetic diet.

It is good for your kidneys

Bananas are a rich source of potassium, which we know can regulate your blood pressure levels. This, in turn, can boost your kidney health. For maximum benefit, you must have this fruit every day. If that is not possible, make it a point to eat a banana at least 3 days in a week. This will really give a boost to your kidney health.