Walnut is loaded with polyphenols which can fight oxidative stress and inflammation and keep heart diseases at bay. It can help you to improve your well-being and immunity as it is loaded with antioxidants which will help you to tackle all your health woes. It is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids which can be helpful for your brain and bone health. The wonderful walnuts are jam-packed with melatonin which can help you to destroy your stress and stay calm! It is rich in dietary fibre and can help you to get rid of constipation. Moreover, it can help you to lose weight and stay on a healthier side. We are not kidding! Your might walnut will help you to get back in top shape. Here is how.

According to the study published in the journal Nutrients, people who regularly had around 300 calories of walnuts were able to maintain their body weight and composition. Reportedly, the findings by researchers at Loma Linda University (LLU) in the US, revealed how nuts can affect the independently living, predominantly healthy, elderly people.

Reportedly, according to Edward Bitok, an assistant professor at Loma Linda University, there is a fallacy that the fats in nut can lead to weight gain and cause obesity, heart disease or diabetes. But, the research revealed that the walnuts are a healthy snack.

Reportedly, for study, elders who were healthy and between the age group of 60 to 75 years were randomly assigned to walnut or control diets. After two years, no difference was noticed between the control and walnut groups regarding body weight or body fat by the researchers.

According to Bitok, since walnuts can energize you. So, people might think that they can make you gain those excess kilos. Owing to which they might be avoiding eating walnuts. But, the research will help you to differentiate between good and bad fats. And will also help you to clear your doubt that fats in nuts are unhealthy and can lead to weight gain.