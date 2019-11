Vitamin C is the most popular member in the vitamin family, followed by vitamins A, B, D, E and K. But have you ever heard of something called vitamin F? Conventionally, F is not a vitamin. Vitamin F is only a term, attributed to two fats: alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and linoleic acid (LA), which are required for various essential functions of the body, especially those of the body functioning, especially brain and heart. ALA is part of the omega-3 fatty acid family, while LA, is part of the omega-6 fatty acid family.

The discovery of vitamin F was interesting. In the 1920s, a group of scientists found that fat-free diets were affecting the mice negatively. They thought that this was to the deficiency of a vitamin named F. Later on, it was found that this ‘new-found’ vitamin F was nothing but ALA and LA.

What are the functions of vitamin F?

ALA and LA have been classified as essential fatty acids because of the roles they play in human body. First of all, it is a source of calories. Both ALA and LA contain 9 calories per gram. They also provide our cells their structure and flexibility. ALA, in particular, has been linked with growth, improved vision, and brain development. The best about these fats is that our body can convert them into any other fat, depending on the requirement. Vitamin F can also be instrumental in regulating blood pressure, blood clotting, immune responses and other important physiological functions. The other benefits include reduction of inflammation in your joints, lungs and brain, decreased risk of cardiovascular issues, alleviation of depression and anxiety.

What are the sources of vitamin F?

Your body doesn’t produce ALA or LA. So, you have to get them from food sources. Though vitamin F deficiency is rare, it is not impossible. Lack of ALA and LA can lead to dry skin, hair loss, poor growth in children, skin sores, slow wound healing, delayed brain development and blurry visions. So, it’s best not to skimp on this vitamin. The best food sources of vitamin F include soybean oil (7 grams of LA per tablespoon), flaxseed oil (7 grams of ALA per tablespoon), chia seeds (5 grams of ALA per ounce) olive oil (10 grams of LA per tablespoon), corn oil (7 grams of LA per tablespoon) sunflower seeds (11 grams of LA per ounce) pecans (6 grams of LA per ounce) and almonds (3.5 grams of LA per ounce). ALA and LA are found in fish, eggs and meat as well. According to the guidelines of the National Institute of Health (US), the LA to ALA ratio in your diet should be 4:1 if you want to derive the maximum benefit.