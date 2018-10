Do you consume vitamin D supplements? Then, you will be stunned to read this! According to the study published in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal, consuming vitamin D supplements may not help you to prevent from fractures of falls or strengthen your bones.

Older people are always advised to take vitamin D supplements to keep osteoporosis at bay or to get rid of it. But, the study published in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal, observed that consuming vitamin D supplements did not improve bone mineral density in adults, especially in women. The clinically meaningful effect of vitamin D supplementation on fracture, hip fracture, or falls was not found.

According to the study, there was a reliable confirmation that vitamin D doesn’t reduce fractures, hip fractures and falls. There was still reliable evidence that vitamin D does not reduce falls by 7.5 per cent and total fracture by five per cent, even when lower thresholds were assessed.

According to the researchers, to reflect these findings the clinical guidelines should change. The team pooled data from 81 randomised controlled trials for conducting this study. Women aged over 65 received daily doses of more than 800 IU per day (68 per cent of trials). The researchers observed that whether at high or low does, vitamin D is not beneficial for bone health.

Opt for foods which can strengthen your bones

• You can go for oranges: You will be able to up your bone health if you eat those lovely and juicy oranges. They are jam-packed with vitamin C and calcium and will help you to improve your bone mineral density.

• You can go for cheese: Yes, you can eat cheese as it is abundant in vitamin D and calcium and can help you to enhance your bone health.

• You can go for soy: Soy milk, tofu and soybeans are loaded with proteins and can help you to strengthen your bones.