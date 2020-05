We all know that a well-balanced diet, rich in proteins, carbs, fats, vitamins and minerals ensures good health. Deficiency of any of these nutrients can take a toll on your health, in more ways than one. Vitamin D, which is known to be essential for your bones, plays a pivotal role in boosting the function of your immune system too. Recent research finds that low levels of this vitamin increases mortality rate among COVID-19 patients. Vitamin D deficiency has been found in many people infected by the novel coronavirus. According to the observations of this study, published in the journal Aging Clinical and Experimental Research, older adults are mostly deficient of vitamin D, which makes them more vulnerable to the COVID-19 infection. The researchers are of the opinion that low average vitamin D levels among the population in northern European countries like Spain and Italy may be one of the reasons behind high COVID-19 mortality rates there. According to them, vitamin D inhibits the overproduction of cytokines, proteins that activate our immune cells. Excessive concentration of these proteins leads to inflammation, which worsens the COVID-19 infection. So, in the current context of the pandemic, it has become all the more important to ensure that your body’s vitamin D reserve isn’t insufficient. Here are six symptoms that will tell you if you are deficient of this vitamin. Also Read - Vitamin D deficiency linked to high COVID-19 death rate: Get the nutrient from these foods

Weak bone health

Poor bone health is another symptom that reflects the deficiency of vitamin D. Calcium and vitamin D deficiency can increase bone damage and cause back aches and pains although the body. This may up your risk of fractures and other injuries.

Chronic muscle pain

According to some studies, if you experience unexplained muscle pain, then it could be a sign of vitamin D deficiency. Lack of this nutrient may cause severe weakness and pain in the muscles in both adults and children.

Falling sick frequently

Immunity has a lot to do with the bacteria and viruses which attack your body. Vitamin D helps in building the immune system’s cells and therefore, when your body is low on the nutrient, your immune cells don’t function properly. This makes you more prone to diseases like cold and flu, fever, allergies, asthma, and eczema.

Unusual fatigue

Many studies suggest that there’s a connection between vitamin D deficiency and fatigue in women. Since vitamin D boosts your energy and helps you stay active, getting exhausted in the middle of the day may indicate low blood levels of vitamin D.

Hair fall

Apart from stress, which is one of the common causes of hair loss or hair breakage, deficiency in vitamin D can also damage your hair. Alopecia is an autoimmune disease which is linked with lack of vitamin D in the body and is characterized by severe hair loss.

Slow healing of wounds

If your body’s self-healing mechanism is not working in full potential,it will take time to heal your wounds. It is a sign that you may be deficient in vitamin D. This nutrient plays an important role in fighting infection, controlling inflammation, and ensuring proper healing. Insufficient levels of this vitamin may disrupt your healing mechanism.

INCLUDE VITAMIN D-RICH FOODS IN YOUR DIET

In order to improve the levels of this vitamin in your blood vessels, start adding more vitamin D rich foods in your meals. Egg yolk, soy milk, cheese, yogurt, and spinach could be good options. Also, make sure to increase your sun exposure to improve this nutrient’s contents in your system.