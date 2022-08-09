Vitamin D Deficiency Can Cause Chronic Inflammation: How To Reduce The Risk

If you have low levels of vitamin D, you may be at higher risk for chronic illnesses, which are triggered by chronic inflammation.

Deficiency of Vitamin D could increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and autoimmune diseases, if the findings of a study by University of South Australia are to be believed.

The study has found a direct link between low levels of vitamin D and chronic inflammation. Inflammation is a part of wound healing process, but when it last for several months to years (chronic inflammation), it can contribute to a wide range of complex diseases such as type 2 diabetes and CVDs.

Hence, the researchers have suggested that deficiency of Vitamin D could serve as an important biomarker to identify people who are at increased risk for chronic illnesses with an inflammatory component or severity of the conditions.

Low Vitamin D Levels Lead To High C-Reactive Protein Levels

Claimed to be the world-first genetic research, the study examined the genetic data of nearly 3 lakh people in the UK Biobank and found a one-way relationship between low levels of vitamin D and high levels of C-reactive protein. As explained by researchers, our liver produces C-reactive protein in response to inflammation. The levels of C-reactive protein increase if you're experiencing chronic inflammation.

Based on their findings, lead researcher UniSA's Dr Ang Zhou, suggested that increasing vitamin D intake in people with a deficiency may help reduce chronic inflammation, and thus help avoid related diseases.

In addition, the experts believe that having adequate vitamin D concentrations in the body could help alleviate complications arising from obesity and reduce the risk or severity of chronic illnesses.

The study was published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

Health Risks Associated with low levels ofvitamin D

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for bone health. Your body needs Vitamin D to absorb calcium and phosphorus from the diet. It is also essential for normal immune system function and ward off diseases. Below are some health conditions associated with Vitamin D deficiency:

Deficiency of Vitamin D can lead to a loss of bone density, which can increase risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

In children, lack of vitamin D can cause rickets, a rare disease where their bones become weak and soft, and deformed.

Studies have linked low vitamin D levels with increased risk for anxiety and depression.

Vitamin D deficiency is also associated with higher risk of multiple sclerosis (MS).

Not getting enough vitamin D can put you at greater risk of heart diseases such as hypertension, heart failure, and stroke.

Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency: Common symptoms related to low levels of Vitamin D include tiredness, aches, pains, severe bone or muscle pain, weakness, fractures in the legs, pelvis, and hips.

How to boosts vitamin D levels in the body

Vitamin D deficiency means your body is not getting sufficient vitamin D from sunlight or diet.

Getting regular sun exposure is the best way to get enough vitamin D. But You can also boost vitamin D intake by eating more foods that are rich in this nutrient and taking supplements. Good sources of vitamin D include Oily fish (salmon, sardines, herring and mackerel), red meat, liver, egg yolks, fortified foods.

