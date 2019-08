Vitamin D deficiency is a real problem in today’s world. One reason for this may be that people are not getting out in the sun enough. Nowadays, many people are adapting to a vegan diet and staying away from all dairy products. This may also contribute to vitamin D deficiency.

Also called the sunshine vitamin, your body produces this vitamin when you soak in sunlight. Not having enough of this vitamin can put you at risk of various health hazards. According to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency ranges from 50 to 94 per cent in India. The data is concerning for sure. It highlights the urgency of creating awareness about this vitamin. Here, we talk about the significance of vitamin D.

IMPORTANCE OF VITAMIN D

It is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a significant role in human physiology. Vitamin D is essential for your bones as it helps in the absorption of calcium. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, vitamin D can reduce your risk of multiple sclerosis and also lower your risk of heart diseases. In case you are going through depression, eating vitamin D-rich foods can help you ward off depression and improve your mood. In fact, it can be helpful in weight loss as well.

HEALTH HAZARDS ASSOCIATED WITH VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY

If its benefits have not enticed you enough to start having vitamin D rich foods, have a look at the health problems that come with its deficiency. Not having enough vitamin D in the body can lower your immunity and increase your risk of hypertension. Vitamin D deficiency can cause fatigue and weakness as well as bone pain and lower back pain. It can also cause depression.

This kind of deficiency can impair wound healing and put you at risk of other infections. Hair loss, bone loss and muscle pain are some of the other health problems linked to vitamin D deficiency. Low levels of vitamin D is linked to aggressive behaviour in kids, says a recent research published in the Journal of Nutrition.

VITAMIN D-RICH FOODS

Considering the importance of vitamin D and problems associated with its deficiency, it is important to opt for foods containing this fat-soluble nutrient. Here we give you a list of foods that you can add to your daily diet.

Salmon

It is a fatty fish easily available in the market. This is rich in vitamin D. Add it to your diet to prevent conditions like bone loss, back pain, etc.

Egg yolk

According to a study published in the journal Nutrition, egg yolk from chickens raised indoors contains 18 to 39 IU of vitamin D. However, pasture-raised chickens that are exposed to sunlight produce eggs with levels 3 to 4 times higher.

Mushrooms

They are the only plant-source of this vitamin. So, if you are a vegetarian, you can opt for these. Mushrooms synthesise vitamin D2 when exposed to UV light.

Fortified milk

You can opt for fortified cow milk, soy milk, orange juice, oatmeal, etc. to keep your vitamin D levels high.