Vitamin D and inflammatory bowel disease: Why experts say this nutrient matters for gut immunity

An emerging study led by a team of researchers suggests that vitamin D may support gut immunity in inflammatory bowel disease by helping regulate immune responses, reduce inflammation and maintain a healthier gut barrier.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 20, 2026 3:40 PM IST

Vitamin D and IBD. (Image: AI Generated)

Vitamin D could be more important to gut health than anyone realized particularly for those with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). A new study suggests that supplements based on Vitamin D may have an impact on the way the immune system responds to the bacteria in the gut which could help restore balance within the digestive tract. The study published in the Journal of Cell Reports Medicine led by the Mayo Clinic provides new clues to the relationship between vitamin D, immune activity and gut microbiome in those with IBD.

What is inflammatory bowel disease?

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a long term chronic medical condition that primarily consists of Crohn's disease and Ulcerative colitis. The disease occurs in millions of people across the globe triggered by the immune system targeting harmless bacteria in the gut resulting in chronic inflammation and digestive issues.

While the current treatments primarily target inflammation researchers have been searching for ways to re-establish immune tolerance which is the body's ability to peacefully coexist with beneficial bacteria in the gut. Talking about the latest findings, lead author John Mark Gubatan, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic in Florida stated, "This study suggests vitamin D may help rebalance how the immune system sees gut bacteria. That's an important step toward understanding how we might restore immune tolerance in IBD."

Method of the study

To understand the role of vitamin D researchers tracked 48 people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who also had low vitamin D levels. Further each participant received Vitamin D supplements for each week for 12 weeks. The research team also collected samples of blood and stool before and after the supplementation. A series of advanced sequencing techniques was then employed to investigate the interaction between the immune system and bacteria that make up the gut microbiome.

After supplementing with vitamin D the results revealed some key immune system alterations. Scientists observed an increased concentration of immunoglobulin A (IgA) which is a protective immune response. Whereas levels of the immunoglobulin G (IgG) type of antibody which is more associated with inflammation were lowered. The research also identified alterations in immune signalling pathways and elevated activities of regulatory immune cells that modulate and regulate excessive inflammation and immune balance within the body. The researchers from Mayo Clinic say these changes collectively indicate a new avenue by which vitamin D could help develop a healthier and more protective immune-gut bacteria relationship.

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Can vitamin D help relieve symptoms of IBD?

In addition to immune changes participants also had reduced disease activity scores and decreased levels of stool markers associated with inflammation. Nevertheless researchers highlight that the results are preliminary and should be approached with cautioned as the study is relatively small and was not designed to establish direct cause and effect. Additionally scientists said patients shouldn't start or switch to vitamin D supplementation without first talking to a healthcare professional because dosing should be individualized particularly when it comes to chronic inflammation patients.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting supplements.