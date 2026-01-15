Vitamin C Works Even Better When You Eat: 5 Ascorbic Acid-Rich Foods You Must Try

Some of the key functions of vitamin C include collagen production, wound healing, boost immune system, improving iron absorption and protects cell from free radicals that can contribute to disease and ageing.

Have you lately been noticing fine lines on your face, including joint pain or loss of mobility? It could be a red flag for vitamin C deficiency, which can result in several health symptoms beyond the aforementioned signs. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that must be added to your daily diet to ward off various human ailments. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), the daily recommendation for adults ranges from 90 to 120 mg, and for infants, children and adolescents, it ranges from 15 to 115 mg.

What Happens When The Body Doe Not Receive Adequate Vitamin C?

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acids is a water-soluble vitamin that is naturally present in most foods. Human unlike animal cannot synthesize vitamin C, thereby, it is crucial to get it through different sources of food and supplements. "People who get little or no vitamin C (below about 10 mg per day) for many weeks can get scurvy. Scurvy causes fatigue, inflammation of the gums, small red or purple spots on the skin, joint pain, poor wound healing, and corkscrew hairs. Additional signs of scurvy include depression as well as swollen, bleeding gums and loosening or loss of teeth. People with scurvy can also develop anemia. Scurvy is fatal if it is not treated," NIH explains.

Some of the key functions of vitamin C include collagen production, wound healing, boost immune system, improving iron absorption and protects cell from free radicals that can contribute to disease and ageing. A team of researchers found that one can reap the full benefits of vitamin C when it is consumed through the mouth. The study that is now published in Science Daily states, "Vitamin C doesn't just belong in skincare products it works even better when you eat it. Scientists discovered that vitamin C from food travels through the bloodstream into every layer of the skin, boosting collagen and skin renewal. People who ate two vitamin C packed kiwifruit daily showed thicker, healthier skin. The findings suggest glowing skin really does start from within."

5 Vitamin C-Rich Foods You Must Try

Some of the vitamin C-rich foods that are widely available during the winter season include:

TRENDING NOW