Vitamin B12-Rich Diet Can Help Boost Metabolic Rate: 5 Foods You Must Take Everyday

Maintaining your metabolic rate is essential especially as you grow older. Here is a list of 5 foods rich in Vitamin B12 which can benefit you.

Why is it important to maintain a high metabolic rate? The higher the metabolic rate, the faster your body will be able to digest food. Metabolic rate can be defined as the rate at which your body is able to break down and digest food and also repair our body. If you know for a fact that you have a very high metabolism, consider yourself gifted. Having a high metabolism means that your body is able to break down food and nutrients very fast which in turn will control your appetite, energy and your weight. It is very rare for people with high metabolic rate to become unhealthy and obese. However, people with low metabolism may face difficulty with exactly these things. You may often hear them complaining about how they gain weight too fast and for them weight loss is increasingly difficult. Vitamin B12 can help you increase your metabolic rate to some extent.

Why Is Vitamin B12 Essential?

Note the 5 functions of vitamin B12 in your body:

Cognitive functioning (ability to think) Normal functioning of the brain and nervous system Helping protect the eyes from macular degeneration Helping create and regulate DNA Formation of red blood cells and anemia prevention Possibly preventing congenital abnormalities It is necessary for energy production

Vitamin B12 is essential for healthy blood. When the body does not have enough B12, it leads to decreased normal red blood cell production (anemia), which impairs oxygen delivery.

5 Foods You Must Take Everyday For Vitamin B12

Sardine: Sardines are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, healthy fats, other mineral and vitamins. Sardines are an excellent food option if you are trying to lose weight as it only contains healthy fats and zero calories. They are known to reduce inflammation and boost your metabolism. Tuna: Also rich in healthy fats, omega-3's, protein, phosphorus and vitamin B12. Because of the healthy fat content, tune is one of the best options to boost metabolism. Dairy Products: Very rich in vitamin B12, calcium and minerals. Dairy products are excellent for your bone health, to boost metabolism, calcium absorption and also boost immune system. Whole Eggs: Rich in calcium, protein, vitamin B12 and vitamin D. Chicken Breast: Very rich in lean protein which is essential for weight loss, vitamin B12, phosphorus and selenium.