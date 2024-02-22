Vitamin B12-Rich Diet Can Help Boost Metabolic Rate: 5 Foods You Must Take Everyday

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
Why is it important to maintain a high metabolic rate? The higher the metabolic rate, the faster your body will be able to digest food. Metabolic rate can be defined as the rate at which your body is able to break down and digest food and also repair our body. If you know for a fact that you have a very high metabolism, consider yourself gifted. Having a high metabolism means that your body is able to break down food and nutrients very fast which in turn will control your appetite, energy and your weight. It is very rare for people with high metabolic rate to become unhealthy and obese. However, people with low metabolism may face difficulty with exactly these things. You may often hear them complaining about how they gain weight too fast and for them weight loss is increasingly difficult. Vitamin B12 can help you increase your metabolic rate to some extent.
Note the 5 functions of vitamin B12 in your body:
Vitamin B12 is essential for healthy blood. When the body does not have enough B12, it leads to decreased normal red blood cell production (anemia), which impairs oxygen delivery.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information