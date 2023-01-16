Virat Kohli Faced Health Issues Due To Meat Consumption: 5 Reasons Why Athletes Should Follow A Vegan Diet

Virat Kohli Faced Health Issues Due To Meat Consumption: 5 Reasons Why Athletes Should Follow A Vegan Diet

Meat consumption is healthy but it is not recommended for athletes.

Virat Kohli, is undeniably very fit. His professional career as a cricketer demands him to be so. But, even cricketers are at risk of grave injuries and also diseases. In the year, 2018, the cricketer had reported that he was facing health issues due to meat consumption. He stated that meat was making him acidic and also causing a spike in uric acid in his body. His stomach also started pulling calcium from the bones which lead to a deficiency in calcium. Kohli started experiencing a cervical spine issue due to which he was experiencing a tingling sensation in his little finger. This was hindering his performance on the cricket field. This spinal cord issue is the effect of calcium deficiency which was happening due to meat consumption. Due to this reason Kohli decided to cut down on meat and later he reported that his health condition became better than ever.

Why Are Athletes Going For A Meat Free Diet?

Athletes are also at risk for various diseases. According to a study, about 44 percent of runners and cyclists were found to suffer from coronary plaques. Here is where, a plant based diet helps athletes. It boosts heart health, reverses coronary plaques, helps maintain blood pressure and helps reduce weight. Meat consumption has the opposite effect on their health. It not only raises cholesterol levels but also exacerbates inflammation. This can lead to painful symptoms thereby hindering an athlete performance and recovery. Plant based diet, on the other hand, does not have any of these side effects.

Here Is How Athletes Like Kohli Benefit From A Meat-Free Diet

Here are the reasons why athletes are cutting meat from their diet and becoming vegan.

A diet that includes only plants helps improve blood viscosity or thickness. How? Plants are low in saturated fat content and also free of cholesterol. These properties make sure that large quantities of oxygen are absorbed by the muscles. This helps improve athletic performance.

A diet based on plants helps improve arterial diameter and flexibility. This helps boost blood flow in the body. According to study conducted on this subject, meals involving lots of meat and high saturated fat lead to the impairment of arterial function for some hours.

Plant based diets are loaded with antioxidants. Compared to a meat based diet, plants contain more antioxidants. They help neutralize the free radicals in the body which could lead muscle fatigue, impaired recovery and low athletic performance.

Plant-based diets, which are typically low in fat and high in fiber, can reduce body fat. Reduced body fat is associated with increased aerobic capacity or the ability to use oxygen to fuel exercise. Studies show that athletes on a plant-based diet increase their VO2 max the maximum amount of oxygen they can use during intense exercise leading to better endurance.

Studies show that people who follow a vegetarian diet also have a much lesser chance of getting cancer.