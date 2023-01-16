Virat Kohli Faced Health Issues Due To Meat Consumption: 5 Reasons Why Athletes Should Follow A Vegan Diet 

- Health A-Z
Virat Kohli, is undeniably very fit. His professional career as a cricketer demands him to be so. But, even cricketers are at risk of grave injuries and also diseases. In the year, 2018, the cricketer had reported that he was facing health issues due to meat consumption. He stated that meat was making him acidic and also causing a spike in uric acid in his body. His stomach also started pulling calcium from the bones which lead to a deficiency in calcium. Kohli started experiencing a cervical spine issue due to which he was experiencing a tingling sensation in his little finger. This was hindering his performance on the cricket field. This spinal cord issue is the effect of calcium deficiency which was happening due to meat consumption. Due to this reason Kohli decided to cut down on meat and later he reported that his health condition became better than ever.
Athletes are also at risk for various diseases. According to a study, about 44 percent of runners and cyclists were found to suffer from coronary plaques. Here is where, a plant based diet helps athletes. It boosts heart health, reverses coronary plaques, helps maintain blood pressure and helps reduce weight. Meat consumption has the opposite effect on their health. It not only raises cholesterol levels but also exacerbates inflammation. This can lead to painful symptoms thereby hindering an athlete performance and recovery. Plant based diet, on the other hand, does not have any of these side effects.
Here are the reasons why athletes are cutting meat from their diet and becoming vegan.
