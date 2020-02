Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his horror flick ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’. But his packed-up promotion schedule doesn’t keep the actor away from his favourite home-made foods. Recently, he shared a drool-worthy picture of himself enjoying a home-cooked meal on Instagram. In the picture, Kaushal was seen gorging on yummy-looking aloo parathas and curd with pickle and butter. The actor captioned the image saying, “A meal at home after ages!”

View this post on Instagram A meal at Home after ages! ☺️ A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Feb 21, 2020 at 11:52pm PST

Well, home-made fare like parathas are our comfort foods for sure. All of us go gaga over them and more so, when we have oodles of butter on them. But the sad truth is, our comfort food can increase the numbers on our weighing scale, which, definitely doesn’t make us comfortable. This is not to say that you have to let go of your favourite parathas. All you have to do is prep them in a healthy way ensuring lower calories. Here are 6 ways to make low-calorie, healthy and yummy parathas.

Go for spinach instead of aaloo

Spinach is your go-to ingredient when you’re looking for something rich in iron. It’s also a great source of vitamins K, E and B. It tastes even better with spices like garlic and green chilli. If you’re wondering what goes on the side, curd or tomato chutney can be good options. Bonus: It is low in calories, fats and carbs.

Choose kuttu/buckwheat paratha

Best known as a fasting ingredient, Kuttu is a powerhouse of nutrition. Replacing your regular flour with it might work wonders. It’ll make your paratha rich in protein, dietary fibre and calcium.

Opt for a dal/lentils stuffing

Do you have leftover dal or a lentil curry? It can be a great option for stuffing as a dal paratha will fill you up in fewer calories. Moreover, dal is one of the best sources of plant-protein and comes in different varieties as well.

Add matar to make it rich in protein

Matar/green peas are full of good quality protein and also contain good amounts of dietary fibre. Matar-stuffed parathas are not only nutritious but also very filling. They will prevent you from going overboard on your meals.

Choose hummus over butter

Even though butter is close to our heart, try hummus. It can be a great alternative as a dip or a spread. Hummus will help in making your paratha low-fat while adding other nutritional benefits to your favourite meal.

Stuff it with broccoli

The goodness of broccoli stuffing in a paratha should never be missed. It is rich in Vitamin C which is a powerful antioxidant and helps in the formation of body tissues and bones.